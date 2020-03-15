Application forms for the Greenbrier County Commission’s Arts & Recreation grants are now available in the commission office in the basement of the courthouse and online at greenbriercounty.net under “Departments.”
Money for the grants is allocated by the commission from the county’s Arts and Recreation Fund, which is replenished throughout the year with hotel occupancy tax revenue.
Completed applications must be received no later than 4:30 p.m. March 20 in order to be considered for funding.
For additional information, call the commission office at 304-647-6689.
Tina Alvey