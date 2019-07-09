Kayakers and canoeists will ride the Guyandotte during the second annual Great Guyandotte River Regatta July 13, beginning at 10 a.m.
Each float will last approximately two hours, with some sites providing additional activities.
Five access and registration locations, along with community sponsors, include:
• Mullens Opportunity Center (MOC), Mullens, Wyoming County, sponsored by Rural Appalachian Improvement League (RAIL).
• Ned's Branch Bridge, Gilbert, Mingo County, sponsored by the Town of Gilbert and Gilbert Convention and Visitors Bureau.
• Peach Creek, Logan, Logan County, sponsored by the Logan Lions Club.
• Branchland Park, Branchland, Lincoln County, sponsored by Branchland Yacht Club.
• Barboursville Park, Barboursville, Cabell County, sponsored by the Village of Barboursville.
Registration fee is $10 and available at eventbrite.com. Registration forms are also available at each of the access locations.
Participants will receive a T-shirt, water bottle and wristband. Registration is encouraged by July 10 in order to provide correct shirt sizes. After July 10, shirts will be distributed as available.
All participants are required to wear a Coast Guard-approved personal floatation device (PFD) while on the water.
The event is designed to encourage the use of the Guyandotte River for recreation and promote the Guyandotte Water Trail, a designated West Virginia water trail, according to a spokesperson.
The Guyandotte Water Trail is a recreational trail for non-motorized boaters and fishermen, stretching 160 miles through five counties with 25 river access points.
Organizers recommend participants be eight years or older.
The rain date is July 20.
Sponsors also include the Guyandotte Water Trail Alliance, the National Coal Heritage Area Authority, and Cabell Huntington Hospital.
For more information, visit guyandottewatertrail.com or phone the National Coal Heritage office at 304-465-3720.