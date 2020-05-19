The Spring 2020 issue of GOLDENSEAL is now available for purchase at select retailers or by calling the GOLDENSEAL office. GOLDENESEAL, West Virginia’s magazine of traditional life since 1975, is published quarterly by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History.
The Spring 2020 GOLDENSEAL cover story is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the “Matewan Massacre,” a deadly shootout in Mingo County between labor activists and Baldwin-Felts coal-mine guards on May 19, 1920. Ten people were killed in broad daylight, leading to the revenge killing of Matewan police chief Sid Hatfield and his friend Ed Chambers over a year later. Hatfield’s assassination prompted a march of armed coal miners on Logan and Mingo counties that ended with the 1921 Battle of Blair Mountain — the nation’s largest armed insurrection since the Civil War.
Articles and rare photos in this issue examine the Matewan shootout (written by Aaron Parsons), speculation on who fired the first shot and the role of Baldwin-Felts agent C.E. Lively (written by Doug Estepp), the widow of both Hatfield and Matewan Mayor Cabell Testerman (written by Randy Marcum), overviews of John Sayles’ film “Matewan” and McDowell County native Jean Battlo’s play “Terror of the Tug” (written by Stan Bumgardner), and a look at Matewan today (written by Kenzie New).
To order the Spring issue, call the GOLDENSEAL office at 304-558-0220. The cost is $5.95 plus shipping or $20 for a one-year subscription (four quarterly issues). In addition, you can order by calling 304-558-0220, ext. 134, or by visiting WV’s online store: epay.wvsto.com.
Other features of the new issue include a recap of the 2019 Vandalia Gathering and profiles of the Weirton Serbian Picnic Grounds Chicken Blast (by Emily Hilliard); 1920 advice to graduates of Clarksburg-Irving High School (by Ellen Lambert); a tribute to musician Dwight Diller (by Kim Johnson); Pocahontas County poet Kirk Judd (by Dan Kincaid); the 120-year-old Shinnston Plumbing business (by Edwin Daryl Michael); May Show Maddox, “Fairmont’s Gold Star Mother” during World War II (by M. Raymond Alvarez); and the Berkeley Springs’ Star Theatre — run for more than 40 years by Jeanne Mozier and her husband, Jack Soronen (by Carl Feather).