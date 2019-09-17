Raleigh County Commission gave audience Tuesday to the latest turn of an ongoing civil spat at The Resort at Glade Springs when a new resident of the upscale community asked the county to put a stop to "Fright Night" — a local Halloween tradition that draws the public-at-large into the swanky, gated borough in southern West Virginia.
"Fright Nights" is the region's largest haunted event, and a Resort official said Tuesday that it draws out-of-state tourists to Raleigh County, provides 60 jobs in time for Christmas and offers volunteer opportunities.
To date, it has raised about $48,000 dollars for United Way of Southern West Virginia, Resort Creative Director Ashley Long reported.
"Over the nine years we've been in operation, we've never had one single complaint from a property owner," Long added.
President Dave Tolliver and county attorney Bill Roop told the speakers that the commission has no authority at Glade Springs, a private community that is owned mostly by Gov. Jim Justice.
Harvey Barlow told commissioners during the regular meeting that he recently moved to the private Daniels community and that the late folk singer John Denver had it right when he sang that West Virginia is "almost heaven."
"We love it here," Barlow told Tolliver and commissioners Kay Epling and Ron Hedrick.
Barlow said that he is opposed to the county issuing The Resort a permit for Fright Night, which requires guests to walk around designated sections of Resort property on several "frightful" experiences.
Each Friday and Saturday evening in October, The Resort — about 93 percent of which is owned by Justice and fully managed and partly owned by Elmer Coppoolse — puts on Fright Nights, an event that is in its 10th year, according to Long.
"It gives underprivileged and underserved youth and individuals an opportunity to feel that they can belong and can work in a safe environment," said Long.
For $25, a guest gets several "spooky" interactive experiences inside Glade Springs — an upscale, private community at Daniels that has a year-round security gate and adds road blocks and security checks each year during Fright Nights.
This year, according to a Facebook page operated by Fright Nights, guests can visit "The Hive" after a "UFO crash," escape being BBQ for "The Pigman" at "The Slaughterhouse," see evil shows at "Mr. Beard's Freaks and Phobias," encounter ghosts of the criminally insane at "The Asylum," and meet monsters, ghosts and dangerous humans inside "Deadwood Manor."
Between "frights," guests hang out at "Monster Midway" for entertainment and games.
This year, The Resort is moving its annual "Fright Nights" event to "The Barn," a large barn near The Farms neighborhood that was once the Equestrian Center and housed residents' horses. The Resort closed its Equestrian Center on the same property unexpectedly in March, upsetting many residents.
"The Resort has no official authority to grant permission and general access to the public to attend this event," Barlow said. "We don't want people coming in on Friday nights and having free-reign access to drive around through our neighborhood.
"I'm not among them, my house is rather modest," said Barlow, whose home last sold for $500,000 in July 2018 and is about a mile from The Barn, according to Zillow and Raleigh Assessor's Office, "but several well-off professionals that are doctors and so forth that have (homes), they don't want the general public to know where they live or have access, as far as their belongings."
He said that hundreds of people will also be "huddled" in the utility-grade barn and parking on a grassy field, which has dried-out grass on it.
"I consider it a fire hazard," said Barlow.
He said Fright Night is a noise nuisance, with "a lot of noise and commotion" and that Farms residents "don't want that."
When Tolliver asked if any other speakers wanted to make a statement, Raleigh Commission candidate Greg Duckworth spoke in favor of Fright Night.
Duckworth is head of security for The Resort.
"We take security very seriously," he said.
Duckworth reported that the State Fire Marshal's office inspects the barn and that actors, who he later reported are recruited from Glade and other local communities, are trained in fire safety.
He added that Beaver Volunteer Fire Department and Raleigh Sheriff's deputies will be at Fright Night.
"The emergency services part, I think we've got pretty well covered," said Duckworth. "To address the noise ordinance... this is the 10th annual year.
"We've had it nine years past in the town square. There's been no complaint of a noise ordinance in nine years when it's in the town square and where it's exposed to a lot more residents.
"Thirdly, the public, we have two deputies on scene," he reported, adding that checkpoints and roadblocks are a staple of Fright Nights security every year.
Long told the commission that Fright Night is a time-honored tradition in the county.
"Fright Nights serves as a fun and safe environment for people to enjoy Halloween activities each weekend in October," said Long. "This year is our 10th year and it has been a staple in the community, where so many kids and adults look forward to coming.
"It is the area's largest haunted attraction during Halloween."
It was a springboard for a similar event — Santa's Christmas Adventure, a December extravaganza that also draws crowds to Glade in December for tea time, Santa sightings and cookie-tastings.
After Long spoke, Melissa Teinert asked to speak.
Teinert, also a Glade resident, said her three young grandchildren live directly beside of Resort property where Fright Nights have been held in past years and that her family has to go "out of town for those weekends every year."
Commissioners listened attentively to speakers, and then attorney Roop and Tolliver advised them that the commission has no authority on issues of noise and parking at Glade Springs.
"We have no authority whatsoever," Tolliver said. "Code enforcement doesn't, either.
"Since they're private, there's nothing we can do. It's out of our jurisdiction."
• • •
An inside squabble at the private community, between the newly-elected board of Glade Springs Village Property Owners' Association (POA) (residents David McClure, Allen Teinert and Cindy Fernald) and The Resort is making its way from the golf course to the barn.
Teinert is the wife of Allen Teinert, and Barlow is Allen Teinert's father-in-law.
The Tuesday appeal to Raleigh Commission was not the first time that a public official has been asked to solve a feud at Glade.
Currently, a civil suit filed by attorneys for the POA board in Raleigh Circuit Court alleges that Justice had appointed three former board members — Coppoolse, Terry Miller and Elaine Butler — and that Coppoolse had worked for the best interest of The Resort while representing the POA. The suit alleges that Butler and Miller followed Coppoolse's lead as board members.
It also asks that a judge appoint a special accountant to examine POA monies that were managed by the last board, all of whom had business dealings with Justice outside of The Resort.
Teinert, who was also appointed by Justice and served on the last POA board, is a plaintiff.
On Aug. 29, both The Resort and POA board attorneys asked Raleigh Circuit Judge Robert Burnside to impose a preliminary injunction against the other in key areas related to management of Stonehaven and Woodhaven courses, two 18-hole courses at Glade which are owned by the POA but have been managed by The Resort since inception.
Burnside denied both injunction requests.