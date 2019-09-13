The Knights of Columbus Round Table and Hinton Elks Lodge 821 are raising funds to benefit the Table of Plenty — the free community dinners offered alternating Wednesdays at the St. Patrick Parish Catholic Church Hall in Historic Downtown Hinton.
Larry Hylton, one of the founding members of the Knights of Columbus Round Table, said the St. Patrick Table of Plenty was started three years ago to help provide a nourishing and nutritious dinner for members of the Greater Hinton Community.
"The Table of Plenty, held every other Wednesday evening and open to everyone at no charge, has provided more than 8,000 meals since its inception in the Fall of 2016," Hylton said.
As the holiday season approaches, the groups are trying to support folks in need for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The fundraiser Table of Plenty Golf Tournament tees off at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 21, at the Elks Willowwood Golf Course, located along Route 3 about 5 miles east of Hinton, and consists of four-person teams Captain’s Choice.
Cost is $25 for Willowwood Country Club members and $35 for nonmembers, plus applicable cart fees of $5 per person. Prizes will be awarded to first and second team finishers.
Throughout the tournament, pulled pork BBQ sandwiches and full dinners, both prepared on-site, will be available to golfers and the general public from noon to 6:00 p.m., eat-in or take-out. Donations to assist the Table of Plenty are set at $5 for a sandwich and $10 for the dinner, which includes pulled BBQ pork, boston baked beans, and coleslaw, eat-in or take-out.
“Community events such as is a great opportunity for new folks to enjoy a great day, an afternoon, or an evening at the picturesque Willowwood Country Club while helping to support a terrific community project in the Table of Plenty,” said Doug Trail, Exalted Ruler of Hinton Elks Lodge 821.
