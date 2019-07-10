Friends of Charity Auto Fair set for Friday, Saturday

Crews are gearing up this week for the 15th Annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair (formerly known as the Friends of Coal Auto Fair) at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport.
The event, featuring hundreds of hot rods, customs, classics, muscle cars, motorcycles, tuners and trucks from all years, will be held Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. In addition to the autos, attendees can find arts and crafts vendors, local business representatives and food vendors.
The event will wrap up with a Saturday night concert featuring Taylor Made at 7:30 p.m., followed by headliner Ryan Hurd, a Grammy nominee who's known for his hit singles "To A T" and "Diamonds or Twine."
This year, the Auto Fair will offer an advance ticket package — advance online tickets are $5 per person for the entire Auto Fair weekend, including admission to the Saturday evening concert.
Single day passes are available at the gate on the day of the event. Tickets at the gate cost $5 per person for Friday, and $10 per ticket on Saturday, which includes the evening concert.
Children ages 12 and under receive free admission to the Auto Fair.
At the fair, attendees can enjoy more than 10 carnival rides, several carnival food vendors and games. Ride passes are sold separately from the Auto Fair's general admission ticket.
Since the inception of the Friends of Charity Auto Fair, the event's goal has been to help raise funds for local charitable organizations, to boost the economy, and to shed light on what local organizations are doing to make southern West Virginia a better place to live, work and play.
The release said proceeds from the 2019 Friends of Charity Auto Fair benefit Hospice of Southern West Virginia, which provides services to terminally ill patients with a prognosis of six months or less in Raleigh, Summers, Fayette and Wyoming counties.
For more information, visit WVAutoFair.com or call 304-255-6404.
