All are invited to see the award winning movie “The Bucket List,” that gets right down to the important questions in life.
A corporate billionaire and a working class mechanic have nothing in common. That is, until they share a room on the cancer ward in a hospital. They decide that a better way to end their lives would be to leave that room and live out their dreams.
A bucket list is a list of things you would like to do before you die. And what a list they come up with!
This movie follows their adventures as they develop an unlikely friendship that ultimately leads to healing and joy in life.
In one scene, at the entrance to heaven the dead are asked: “Have you found joy in your life?” and “Has your life brought joy to others?” These are good questions to contemplate before you actually get to heaven’s entrance.
Visit the Summers County Public Library in Hinton today at 5 p.m., for this free movie and snacks afterwards. Everyone is invited. The movie is rated PG-13. The evening is sponsored by Ascension Episcopal Church and the library.