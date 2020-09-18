A former editor of the White Sulphur Springs Star and the Greenbrier Courier has written “Chronicles of Botetourt County” for the Botetourt County Historical Society and Museum in Fincastle, Va.
The county is observing its 250th anniversary.
Edwin L. McCoy of Buchanan, Va., retired as editor of The Fincastle Herald in 2018 and has devoted his spare time to the historical research and writing to produce the 359-page book now on sale to benefit the Historical Society and Museum.
While editor of the White Sulphur Springs Star in 1978, McCoy was co-editor of “Greenbrier County: 200 years and We’ve Only Just Begun,” a history highlighting various aspects of Greenbrier County during its bicentennial observance in 1978 and published by the Greenbrier County Bicentennial Committee.
A graduate of Washington and Lee University with a degree in journalism, McCoy has always had a keen additional interest in history. During his 34 years at The Fincastle Herald he wrote a series of columns on “Botetourt County and the War Between the States,” which the Botetourt County Historical Society and Museum Inc. compiled into a book whose sales also benefit the society and museum.
A limited number of a hardback edition of “Chronicles of Botetourt County” are available at the Botetourt County Historical Society and Museum in Fincastle for $25 plus postage, and a paperback version is $10 plus postage. Orders can be placed by telephoning the Society office 1-540-473-8394.
Index entries from the Greenbrier/Alleghany area include Alleghany County, Alleghany Iron Ore Company, Alleghany Ore and Iron Company, Bath County, Beckley Marble Development Co., Clifton Forge, Covington, Craig County, Craigs Creek, Fincastle and Covington Turnpike, Fincastle and Sweet Springs Road, Greenbrier County, Andrew Lewis, Meriwether Lewis, Lewisburg, Low Moor Iron Co., Sweet Springs, Sweet Springs Road, Warm Springs, WestVaCo, West Virginia, and West Virginia Civil War medal.
A copy of “Chronicles of Botetourt County” has been donated to the White Sulphur Springs Public Library by retired Greenbrier East High School Journalism and Social Science instructor Mike Williams.