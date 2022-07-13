T
he Fourth of July may have come and gone, but there is still much to celebrate in our reading area. As the fireworks fade away, there are still plenty of events to choose from, and I have put the bulk of those choices right here in one column for you. Let’s start with what’s happening at some of our local parks.
On Sunday, July 17, the New River Park in Beckley will be having an event of their own. Bring it Back Sunday starts at 1 p.m. and is simply focused on bringing our community together. They will have food, a best pie contest, a watermelon eating contest, music, and even a Soul Train dance line. This is a family-friendly event with no cover, so bake your best pie, make room for some watermelon and stop in for this one.
If you aren’t worn out from the New River Park fun, you can make your way out to Grandview Park later Sunday evening where Phil Dirt & The Dozers will go on stage at the Cliffside Amphitheater at 8 p.m. The view is amazing at 4700 Grandview Road, and this is a great opportunity to get your “Phil” of some rock and roll music.
I like to include at least one different event in my column, and I think I found it this week at the Freedom Skate Park. Located at 269 N. Eisenhower Drive in Beckley, this will be the setting for a ’90s themed skate party on Monday, July 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. during the BEX Open Air Art Expo. Whether it’s a bike, skates, roller blades or a skateboard, you are invited to put on your grungy Nirvana T-shirt and come join the fun. BEX will unveil the beginning stages of the murals from the Open Air Art Contest during the event. The Hilltop Coffee Mobile will be set up as well, so stop in and do your part to support local business and the arts.
Beckley’s 31st Annual Friday in the Park series continues all summer as well. This concert series is held weekly from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Jim Word Memorial Park on Neville Street. Food vendors offer lunch items for sale and community organizations provide information during the event. This week, July 15, there will be gospel music with Patricia Smith at 11:30 a.m. and Mia Bailey at 12:20 p.m.
But all the fun isn’t limited to the parks this week. On Friday, July 15, the Mad Hatter in Beckley is hosting another Karaoke Dance Party. Back by popular demand, DJ CC will be spinning tunes and letting you sing your heart out from 9 p.m. until midnight. You can also enjoy the drink specials, and there is no cover for this event.
Saturday, July 16, The Southern Three Band will be playing at Jimmie’s Place in Beckley. Jimmie’s is located at 727 S. Kanawha St., and the live music starts at 6:30 p.m. The Southern Three play old school country music, but they are likely to throw in some Elvis tunes as well. I spoke to Dennis Pack from The Southern Three the other day. Pack, still going strong at 91, told me that he once saw Ricky Nelson on the television in 1958 while he was in Niagra Falls and decided right away that he was going to learn to play the guitar. He went to a local store where he saw a blue Harmony guitar in the window, and took it home for $17.50. Since then, he has played with several seasoned musicians.
Jimmie’s also has comedy open mic this Thursday, July 14. If you have a funny story or some jokes to tell, the mic can be yours from 7 – 10 p.m. I have mentioned the food there in past columns, but you need to drop in and try it for yourself. I recommend the cubano, and please let me know what you think about it in an email.
On Sunday, July 17, the Little Mermaid will be visiting the Hilltop Coffee Company in Crab Orchard. She will be telling stories, singing and playing games in the dining area. There will also be a meet and greet with the kiddos afterward. This is a free event with two time slots of 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Seating is limited.
The Hilltop Coffee Company is located at 1404 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Suite 200.
Also this Friday night, July 15, the 2022 Schaeffer’s Oil Auto Nationals are coming to the Beckley Motor Speedway in Prosperity. This 12-race series kicks off a triple header weekend in Beckley at 7 p.m. before moving on to Virginia on Saturday and then Tennessee on Sunday. Come out and see these drivers put the hammer down in an effort to win over $10,000 in cash.
On Wednesday, July 20, the Freefolk Brewery from Fayetteville will be taking over the taps at Georges’ Taps and Italian Grill in Beaver. On top of the regular Wing Night, there will be raffles and swag giveaways. It’s hard to beat the best of two great places under one roof, and you can be sure to find me at this one.
Make sure you try the Freefolk fan favorite, called the Fayetteville Fog. It’s a New England hazy IPA, dry hopped with Citra, mosaic and cascade hops. It has a juicy mango flavor with enough barley and wheat to give it a velvety feel and a smooth finish. Send me an email and let me know what you think of it.
So there it is, something for nearly everyone. If there’s an upcoming event you would like to see me cover here, let me know and I will try to make it happen. Send all correspondence to events@register-herald.com, and I will catch you here again next week.