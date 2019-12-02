First Fridays after Five in downtown Lewisburg will take on a holiday flavor on Dec. 6, with free horse-drawn carriage rides from 5 to 7 p.m. along a merrily decorated Washington Street. Rides originate at the City Green Space, where Cub Scouts Pack 122 will sing holiday favorites.
Most First Fridays activities take place between 5 and 8 p.m.
December’s participating businesses and special activities include:
• Bella the Corner Gourmet will serve up cocoa and samples of Stonewall Kitchen’s bundt cake. The shop’s experts will also share a few wine and cheese options for the Christmas table.
• A New Chapter will host a pajama drive/Llama Llama Pajama Party. Those participating are asked to bring a new pair of pajamas to donate to a child in need. For every pair of pajamas donated, Penguin Young Readers will donate a book. Attendees are welcome to dress in their favorite pajamas. There will be activities for the kids and light refreshments.
• Harmony Ridge will offer hot apple cider and holiday cookies, along with the opportunity to create a gift wish list and win a prize.
• The Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center will showcase Greenbrier County schools with the sixth annual “Sharing the Gift of Our Talents,” featuring holiday tunes from Eastern Greenbrier and Western Greenbrier middle school choirs. In addition, artwork created by students from both of the middle schools and Greenbrier East and Greenbrier West high schools will be on display in the gallery.
• Cooper Gallery will present a showing of the works of George Snyder, Daniel Meyer, Larry Leach, Bruce Macdonald, Lynn Boggess, Jimmy Stewart and Ron Williams, accompanied by music and holiday refreshments.
• Aggie’s will give away a pair of angels, a journal and an address book.
• WV Fine Artisans will present a special exhibit of Rose Dobbins’ artwork. Patrons may also watch oil painter John Telisko at work. Complimentary wine and appetizers will be served.
• Adorn will offer free gift crating with a $50 purchase.
• Patrick O’Flaherty will play traditional Irish tunes at Patina, while local artists put on live demonstrations of such skills as journal making and splatter painting. Complimentary Guinness and wine are on the menu.
• The Local invites everyone age 21 and over to join Clay Elkins for a complimentary tasting of a lineup of five wines he says are “perfect for the holidays.” In addition to wine, The Local sells regional grocery items and other beverages.
• Edith’s will feature the owner of Hydro-Pure Microgreens sampling heirloom varieties of his fresh greens.
• The Asylum will unveil its holiday drink list.
First Fridays after Five is staged every month except January, as the shops, galleries and restaurants of downtown Lewisburg remain open until at least 8 p.m., serving complimentary refreshments and entertainment. First Fridays is sponsored by City National Bank.
For more information, call 304-645-4333, see visitlewisburgwv.com or check out the event on Facebook.
