Fireworks show will go on in 2020 -- safely

The City of Beckley's traditional fireworks show is on for Saturday, with city officials and local physician Dr. Ayne Amjad advising folks to enjoy the show from their cars.
"Anyone who plans on seeing the July 4th fireworks, we recommend staying in their cars and parking in every other space," Amjad, a donor and safety advisor to the 2020 event, said Monday.
The fireworks show is an example of a small city pulling together while the country is in crisis.
Each year, Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events arranges the show for Beckleyans and those in surrounding towns.
It has always been a tradition, as folks gather in backyards, parking lots and city sidewalks every year to watch the show in the summer sky and to celebrate Independence Day with friends and neighbors.
Moorefield had a special 2020 fireworks show planned, with food and music — and then Covid-19 struck the United States.
Covid-19 nearly canceled the 2020 fireworks, as it did summer sports and camps.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold was forced to cut the budget in April, as he and city treasurer Billie Trump prepared for an anticipated — and delivered — reduction of tax collections, related to state-mandated business closures.
By June, the city's shortfall was not as large as Trump and Rappold had anticipated, but it was unclear if Pyrotecnic, the fireworks contractor, could come to the city on short notice. Plus, the funds usually spent on the show had been allocated to meet needs in other areas of city government.
City officials broke the news of the canceled show in June.
Within hours of the announcement, Amjad began leading an effort to find private funding for the show. An advocate for physical and mental health and opioid recovery, Amjad said that the fireworks show could improve community mental health. She gave funding through her nonprofit, Bee Better.
The City of Beckley provided funds. More private donors — Little General Stores, Chick-fil-A, Faith Community Church, Jim Wills, City National Bank and Beckley ARH Hospital — stepped forward to give.
Moorefield was able to get the fireworks contractor back on board, and city officials announced that the show would go on, after all. She thanked all of the donors and the contractor on Monday for their support.
Amjad worked closely with Rappold and Board of Public Works to make the 2020 show safer.
"If they come out of their cars, they are highly encouraged to wear a mask, if medically able to, and stay within their car (parking) space," Amjad advised, regarding those who are watching the display. "No socializing (with those in other cars or groups), and practice social distancing of six feet apart.
"We have gone through great lengths to keep this event on for the city and want it to be safe," she said.
Due to lack of immediate in-car broadcasting capabilities, live music is not feasible for the 2020 show, according to Jason Lockart of Kid in the Background.
The 2020 fireworks show is expected to draw crowds from surrounding counties, since many fireworks shows were canceled.
The 2020 City of Beckley Fireworks Show will be in the area of Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center and Babe Ruth field at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.