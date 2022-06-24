Hollywood has a problem with creativity.
When a film studio is a multimillion-dollar capitalist venture, then every film is less a work of art and more of a business investment. This naturally ushers Hollywood into an environment wherein the return on investment is the paramount concern. Why risk a $100 million investment into an artistic project with little idea of how much you’ll recoup when you can just produce another project from an established franchise that has proven results?
Of the top 10 all-time grossing films in the last 20 years, only one, “Avatar,” was an original intellectual property; the rest have been sequels or comic book adaptations.
Films like “Everything Everywhere All at Once” are triumphs of creativity and originality, yet they are considered successes for grossing $50 million while films like “Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” are expected to reach into the billions worldwide.
The problem is that these franchise films typically are forced to follow a pre-established formula. This is also to maximize the return on investment, henceforth referred to as ROI, as following a formula is more likely to meet expectations based on previous results. This is why blockbusters were born to begin with; films like “Jaws” and “Star Wars” paved the way for the blockbuster formula to be etched in stone.
Naturally, following such a formula will lead to a greater ROI at the cost of artistic freedom.
This is why there are so many reports of directors having fall-outs with studios over “creative differences.” The director may have a vision for a project that he wants to bring to life, but if it doesn’t follow this preexistent formula, then the studio is less likely to have confidence in the end product.
It’s not an issue of quality; the producers may recognize that the artistic vision is superb but they’re beholden to the omnipresent, ever looming ROI. Take the Disney “Star Wars” sequel trilogy as an example. Colin Trevorrow was slated to direct the final film in the series, later titled “The Rise of Skywalker,” but he was shelved by Lucas Film executive Kathleen Kennedy due to “creative differences.” This ultimately led the trilogy to feel schizophrenic and incoherent as each of the three films had a different objective rather than coalescing into a complete whole.
There are some directors in recent times who have been given the proverbial green light to produce whatever they desire. It helps when they have their own production company as well. Take Christopher Nolan, for example. While he got his major Hollywood breakthrough with a franchise property like “The Dark Knight,” he was subsequently free to move forward with projects like “Inception” and “Interstellar” which saw tremendous success at the box office while also maintaining the artistic vision that Nolan set forth. It’s likely that a distributor would be willing to finance a project of Nolan’s not on the basis of their belief in his ideas, but rather the proven track record that Nolan as a director has established.
Then there is also the problem of remakes and soft reboots. Remakes are made with an inherent fan base in mind while soft reboots further eschew creative freedom by being both remake and sequel simultaneously. While most are familiar with the concept of a remake, the soft reboot is a more nebulous concept. It’s basically when the sequel to an established story is retold in such a way that it mirrors the original in narrative structure and execution. “Jurassic World” and “The Force Awakens” are two examples of this concept.
Naturally, this nostalgia peddling will lead to a more financially stable ROI. Why would you take the story of a franchise into a new direction when you can just repackage what people loved about the originals and call it continuation?