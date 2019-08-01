Few days remain for discount State Fair tickets

The deadline to purchase advanced discounted tickets to the 2019 State Fair of West Virginia is rapidly approaching — tickets are available at Greenbrier Medical Arts, Union, Alleghany Family and Western Greenbrier Pharmacies until Friday, Aug. 2; the State Fair Box Office until noon Saturday, Aug. 3; and Select One Stop and Stop In Food Stores through Aug. 6.
"We've had a really good turnout with advanced ticket sales so far, and we want to encourage fairgoers to take advantage of these discounted prices while they last." State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. "Not only are you getting the discounted price, but you do not have to wait in line for tickets."
Gate admission discounts include a $9 adult ticket (13 older). Carnival discounts include a $25 Mega Pass (rides from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.) and a $20 Big Pass (rides from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Gate admission for children 12 years old and under is free all day, every day.
For more information, visit statefairofwv.com or call 304-645-1090.
— Wendy Holdren