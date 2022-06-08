Nothing is worse than hearing about a great event that several of your friends attended, and you didn’t even know it was going on. It is my mission every Thursday to see that this doesn’t happen to my readers. I put those events right here so you can see them in time to make your own memories, and not have to live them through someone else. There is no shortage of such treasures this week, so let’s get right into it.
I will begin with a huge event on Saturday, June 11, that will easily have something for everyone to enjoy. Summerfest is back at Tamarack Marketplace from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This day will feature a little of everything local that southern West Virginia has to offer, including food, music, art, beer, and much more. This is an all-day, indoor/outdoor festival with live music on two stages, food trucks, and several vendors. This is a pet-friendly event, and there will also be activities for the kids, including Magician Joey Stepp and Youth Art Crafts with Lynsi Boyd.
Tamarack welcomes you to bring your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the concerts that start at 11 a.m. Music includes Alabaster Boxer, Carpenter Ants, Matt Mullins & the Bringdowns, Untrained Professionals, Longpoint String Band, and many more. This is truly an overwhelming amount of talent in one space, so don’t miss this rare chance to experience it all in one afternoon.
One of the most anticipated bands scheduled at Summerfest is the Parachute Brigade, who have been playing together for nine years now. I spoke with their front man, Justin Puett, and asked him why he felt they were always so well received. Justin told me that the Parachute Brigade is more than just a band, that they are family, and they thoroughly enjoy spending time together. He said the band members all come from different musical backgrounds and styles, and this is what allows them to come together with their own original sound that everyone seems to love. He said they feed on each other’s energy while playing live, and when the crowd shares that same energy, there is no better feeling in the world. If you would like to see what he means, they go on stage at 4:30 p.m., and you can feel that energy for yourself.
Bring an appetite for some local eats as well, because there will be some delicious food vendors attending Summerfest, such as WV Ears, Hilltop Coffee, Shak’s Country Kitchen, Wild & Wonderful BBQ, and several others. There will be live art demonstrations throughout the day in the areas of ceramics, jewelry, woodworking, sculpture, collage, and more. There really is more going on at Summerfest this year than I can include in one column, but you can learn even more at tamarackwv.com, including a timeline of events, and a more detailed list of vendors and music. I will also be there painting live all day, and I love meeting my readers, so come find me and say hello.
If the Summerfest doesn’t wear you out on Saturday, get ready for several more rounds of fun starting at 7 p.m. This is when the Bash in Beckley 2 lands at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. Brought to you by New, Taylor & Associates, you will see ASW Wrestling greats like Jake the Snake Roberts, FTR (formerly The Revival), Enzo & Cass, Tully Blanchard, JJ Dillion, MDOGG 20, and many more! Tickets range from $20 to $30, and the doors open at 5 p.m. for those who would like a meet and greet with the fighters. If you can’t be there in person, you can witness the excitement via LIVE Stream by visiting aswwv.com.
The Humane Society of Raleigh County is having a Fish Fry Fund Raiser at the Mad Hatter Club in Beckley on Sunday, June 12. This $15 luau-themed feast will include fish, slaw, mac & cheese, and fries. Dinner starts at 3 p.m., Randy Gilkey will perform live at 5 p.m, and there will be a 50/50 raffle. The Mad Hatter Club is located at 410 Second St., so grab a hot and fresh meal, hear some live music, and help out with a great cause at the same time.
If you are looking to cool off in the water this weekend, Color the River 2022 is on Saturday, June 11. Simply show up at Berry’s John Henry Campground in Pence Springs, W.Va., with a tube, kayak, canoe, or anything else you wish to float on. Registration begins at 9 a.m., and all floaters will be in the river by 11 a.m. I have made this float myself several times, and it’s an exhilarating experience for those of any age. If you don’t have anything to float on, Berry’s can rent you anything from a small tube, a kayak, or even a huge raft. They are even offering a $5 shuttle service to bring you back to your vehicle.
The fun will be far from over at the campground with just a float, because Riverjam 2022 kicks off at 5 p.m. Just $10 gets you in to see Third Wish and Ain’t Dead Yet perform live, and that price includes overnight tent camping. Berry’s John Henry Campground is located at 90 Steel Driving Lane, so grab your coolers and sleeping bags for a great time!
Don’t worry, because all these bigger ticket events haven’t slowed down the regular scene at all. On Tuesday, June 14, Shane Meade will be performing at the Burrito Bar @ Breeze Hill in Lansing. The front man for Shane Meade & the Sound, this soulful singer-songwriter will hit the Breeze Hill Stage for an intimate acoustic solo performance at 6 p.m.
Matt Deal will be on stage twice this week at two of our favorite venues. On Saturday, June 11, at 7 p.m., he will be performing a solo show at the Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville. Then on Sunday, June 12, he will join Bill Fraley on stage at the Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge. This is a 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. show, and there are few more beautiful places to spend an afternoon than the WGB.
There's plenty to do this week whether it's indoors, outdoors, or on the water. From festival food, to free floating, to a fish fry, it's out there waiting for you, so get out and embrace it!
The Weathered Ground Brewery has released another beer from their flagship Cool Ridge series. It is appropriately named the Cooler Than Cool Ridge and is the “ultra” light cousin of the delicious original brew. If you are one of those many folks who say you just can’t find a craft beer that you like, they defied the laws on this one, proving that lighter can mean more flavor. At 4 percent ABV, this one is also available in cans and just might change your mind.