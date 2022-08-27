Amazon Prime’s next series “The Rings of Power,” based upon J.R.R Tolkien’s seminal masterpiece “The Lord of the Rings,” is set to release on the platform on Sept. 2. While there are many fantasy genre fans who are eagerly anticipating the release of the prequel set in the world Tolkien created, the marketing for the series has encountered significant pushback from the more toxic side of the fandom with the trailer receiving 56,000 upvotes to 159,000 downvotes.
This seems to be a recurring trend whenever a franchise decides to prioritize diversity, inclusion and representation such as with “Star Wars,” The Marvel Cinematic Universe and “Game of Thrones.”
The term fandom is shorthand for “fan community,” or sometimes as a way to describe a more dedicated audience. These fandoms enjoy dissecting a story in exquisite detail by analyzing every character and plot thread to logical conclusion. Ideally, this kind of community engagement is the kind of fan base that keeps an intellectual property viable long into the future such as with “Star Wars.” While there was a decade-long gap between the original trilogy, which ended in the late ’80s, and the prequel trilogy, which began in the late ’90s, it was the diehard “Star Wars” fandom that kept the franchise relevant long enough to see that a prequel trilogy would be financially viable to produce in the first place.
However, even at a time before social media amplified the most acerbic voices, the “Star Wars” fans had turned on their once-beloved property. Ahmed Best performed the motion-capture performance for the first ever completely computer-generated character Jar Jar Binks in 1999’s “The Phantom Menace.” Despite this groundbreaking milestone, Best eventually attempted suicide from the mountain of hatemail he received from the fans of the series, many of whom believed his performance single-handedly ruined the film they waited a decade to see. There are more examples of a fandom targeting their harassment toward individuals, not just projects.
Anna Gunn, the actress who played Walter White’s wife Skylar on the all-time classic AMC show “Breaking Bad,” also received an unwarranted amount of vitriol. In 2013, the actress recounted how she once came across a fan-post online that read, “Can somebody tell me where Anna Gunn lives so I can kill her?” These types of threats are not to be taken lightly and are often a precursor to actual violence. Jack Gleesen, the child-actor for Joffrey Baratheon on HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” quit acting altogether due to the amount of hateful abuse he received.
The issue isn’t that fandoms are inherently bad; it’s that they’re inherently large. When television and film franchises grow to become ubiquitous to the cultural fabric of the society, then the fandoms that follow will encompass such a large cross-section of that society that the only unifying factor a community of fans will have is the franchise they’re a community for. This means that a few bad apples can indeed spoil the entire batch as the loudest wheel gets the grease, or in this case the idea of “the vocal minority.” Diversity and inclusion is important for a franchise to progress as representation in media creates a more unified culture where everyone feels seen. To attack that, or any of the actors involved in portraying fictional characters, is hateful no matter what the fandom is.
