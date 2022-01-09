Exhibit highlights Summers County kids on stage

The SCKIDS are in a new show.
The Campbell-Flannagan-Murrell House Museum has opened an exhibit featuring 23 years of Summers County Kids in Dramatic Studies. All of their shows from their first performances in 1994 to the most recent show in 2019 are documented in this innovative display curated by Andy Maier, a former SCKID.
Patty Jeffries, retired director and founder of SCKIDS, contributed many of the items on display. Programs for every show are mounted with photos from performances and other events courtesy of Patty Stacklin. Several props are on display and photographs from performances are available for the public.
CFM Museum is open Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. or by appointment by calling 304-445-6584.
An opening reception is scheduled for Jan. 18 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.