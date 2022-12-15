Skip Ewing will be performing at Providence Bible Church, 655 Dry Hill Road, in Beckley, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
An American country music singer and songwriter, Ewing has been active since 1988, recording nine studio albums, and has charted 15 singles on the Billboard country charts.
He first began to gain national attention during the mid-1980s, both as a songwriter and recording artist for MCA and Capitol Records. His 1988 debut, "The Coast of Colorado," produced the number 3 hit "Burnin' a Hole in My Heart" and four other top 20 country hits. "The Will to Love" included the top 5 hit "It's You Again.”
In 1990, Ewing wrote two songs for Kenny Rogers' album "Love Is Strange": "Listen to the Rain" and "If I Were a Painting."
In 2008, he served as the duet partner of the radio version of Reba McEntire's single "Every Other Weekend." He also co-wrote the single; the song reached the Top 20 on the Billboard Country Chart. Although the song was credited for one week to Ewing and Kenny Chesney as "Every Other Weekend" by Reba McEntire and Skip Ewing or Kenny Chesney, the song was thereafter credited to McEntire alone on the chart.
