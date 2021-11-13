Steve Cotton’s life is divided by seasons.
Not winter, spring, summer and fall, but rather by occupational and hobby.
At the moment, Cotton is in the midst of two seasons, as college football and basketball overlap.
“It’s a busy time, but it’s fun,” said the man perhaps best known as the “Voice of Marshall University Thundering Herd Athletics.”
For the past 25 years, Cotton has served as the play-by-play announcer for the school’s football and basketball teams, using just his voice and storytelling skills to paint detailed visuals for radio listeners.
It’s when he’s off the air, mostly during summer months, that he enjoys that third season.
That’s when he heads back to the family farm in his small hometown in northern Michigan.
That’s when his imagination shifts in a different direction, as he uses not his voice but his hands, to give life to cowboys, baseball players, football players and even Santa Claus.
“That’s when I do most of my carving,” he said. “That’s my carving season.”
● ● ●
Cotton can trace most everything in his life back to Kalkaska. Though the town of 2,020 at the last census is 7 miles from his rural childhood potato farm, it’s the place he references when he mentions home.
“It’s so far out in the country we all went to a one-room country schoolhouse like ‘Little House on the Prairie,’” he said of the tiny school, which remains open today for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Like the school, his family’s farm, started by his great-grandfather and grandfather, is still in operation and nearing its 100th anniversary.
Cotton’s father, however, left the family business while his children were still young and joined his wife at nearby Bear Archery, which produces bows and arrows.
The company later relocated to Gainesville, Fla., prompting the family to follow, but that wasn’t until Cotton was in high school.
His formative years were in Kalkaska.
It’s difficult to imagine that someone whose entire adult life has been devoted to sports spent much of his childhood without having seen a game.
It does, however, make it a bit easier to understand how Cotton first fell in love with the idea of sports and the power of the airwaves.
He recalls receiving a transistor radio for his 7th birthday.
“I distinctly remember lying in bed, flipping through trying to find whatever music I liked and coming across a Detroit Tigers baseball game,” he said, explaining he was immediately entranced by announcer Ernie Harwell’s call of the game. “So, I’m 7 years old and I didn’t know what this guy was talking about, but I was just enthralled because he made everything so exciting.”
Though he had never seen a baseball game of any sort at that point, by the end of the summer, he had traveled – via Harwell’s words and his own imagination – to New York City, Chicago, California and every stop along the Tigers’ schedule.
“I didn’t know the rules, so I learned the game through the radio,” he said. “I was a fan of sports on the radio even before I was a sports fan.”
Years later, while looking to switch from his electrical engineering major at the University of Florida, Cotton thought back to his love of radio and to the voice of his favorite Tiger.
“I thought, ‘You know I always said Ernie Harwell had the greatest job in the world so I’m going to take one semester of broadcasting classes just to see what I like about it,’” he recalled.
The answer: Everything.
“I loved it and never thought about going back,” he said.
Though Cotton dreamed of following in Harwell’s footsteps, or at least calling baseball games of some sort, that has not been in the cards for him. Instead, work has carried him from a radio station in Tennessee back to Gainesville and then, in 1993 at age 29, to Huntington, where he worked as a sideline reporter and color analyst before assuming his current position in 1996.
“My first game (as play-by-play announcer) was Randy Moss’ first game,” he said of the 1996 season, during which Marshall football went 15-0 and won what was then the I-AA National Championship.
“I thought, ‘This is all great, you win all the time, this is going to be easy,’” he recalled with a laugh.
“Not always.”
Win or lose, the job, he said, has always been enjoyable. That’s why, even though he originally didn’t consider the position a long-term job, he’s comfortably in place nearly three decades later.
“At some point, fairly early on, I realized, ‘You know, I’ve got a pretty good thing going here,’” he said. “We win a whole lot more than we lose. I’ve got a lot of good friends here and radio is still more important to Marshall and in this region than it is in a lot of places.”
But though he’s content at Marshall, when summer rolls around, Kalkaska calls him home.
● ● ●
Though Cotton’s love for carving doesn’t go back quite as far as his love of radio, it comes from the same place.
This time, however, it was passed down from his dad.
“On a farm, in the middle of nowhere, you do everything yourself,” he said, explaining his dad, born in 1938, was reared in a self-sufficient family.
Woodworking and carpentry were his dad’s niche among the siblings.
“When I grew up, he taught 4-H woodworking and I always took the classes and built things,” he said.
But though his house in Chesapeake, Ohio, just across the river from Huntington, is filled with the furniture he built with his dad through the years, it wasn’t until 2005 when Cotton found his own artistic niche.
“That summer I go up there (to see his parents now retired and back in Michigan) and I was sitting in the living room and there was a little wooden cowboy boot,” he said, adding his dad had recently begun “piddling” with carving.
Cotton didn’t think much about the boot at first, but when his dad retreated to his shop and returned with a piece of wood and a knife, he realized it was his turn to try.
“He said, ‘Here, you know how to work with wood. Try to carve a boot.’”
Things took off from there and before Cotton returned from vacation, he had subscribed to two wood carving magazines and discovered a love for caricature carving.
He takes his hobby seriously, too, as he enrolls in workshops and classes each summer, learning from members of the Caricature Carvers of America.
“The members would argue that it’s not a hall of fame, but it is,” he said of the group, which he refers to as some of the best carvers in the world.
He also competes, entering his carved creations in the group’s annual show in Converse, Ind.
He’s never been able to attend the competition, of course.
Judging is in August, so carving season has already rolled into football season by then.
That doesn’t mean he hasn’t entered though.
And won.
“Only one blue (ribbon),” he said of the honor he received for a Christmas ornament of Santa smoking a pipe.
He added two second-place ribbons to his haul this year.
And even though he’s been named West Virginia Sportscaster of the Year 14 times and was recently inducted into both the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame as well as the Marshall University W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications Hall of Fame, he said those ribbons are just as exciting.
“I get really fired up when I get ribbons in that one (competition),” he said, explaining the excitement might be because it’s still a relatively new hobby for him.
“It’s still more of an ‘Oooh, somebody thinks I carved something cool’ kind of thing.”
● ● ●
Though carving season is technically over, in between broadcasts, Cotton still has work to do as he finishes up this year’s Santa ornaments – approximately 25 creations he’ll gift to friends and co-workers.
The year’s most important project, however, is the annual Santa Claus he carves for his mom.
He’s being a bit careful on this year’s creation, though, as his mother mixed things up with her first-ever request.
“She wants a Mrs. Claus,” he said, noting carving female faces is not easy. “To carve a cowboy, you carve a bunch of wrinkles and it adds character. But if you have deep haphazard lines and things that aren’t symmetrical on a female, that just looks bad.”
That’s why he was careful in selecting his most recent workshop.
“I learned how to do what’s called a tender carve,” he said. “We’ll see how it goes.”
Using basswood from Kalaska, Cotton will hand carve, paint and seal Mrs. Claus and the other ornaments from his kitchen in Chesapeake.
When summer – or carving season – rolls around next year, he will carve again with his dad.
“Dad and I will sit out on the porch in the cool breeze of northern Michigan,” he said. “We’ll whittle and chat and watch the hummingbirds.
“It’s a relaxing time.”
● ● ●
At 57, Cotton has no plans to retire any time soon.
“I’m every bit as motivated to call whatever event as I was 30 years ago,” he said.
When he does make the move, however, he said he’s going to be a “great retiree,” as he’ll spend time taking classes, learning new things and driving the tractor around the family farm.
“I’m going to do new stuff, try new things and go to new places,” he said.
And he encourages others to find their own happiness just the same.
“Find things you enjoy that you have a passion for,” he said. “At the end of a broadcast or when you put on that last little bit of lacquer, you give a fist pump.
“I get a little charge out of both the same way.”
Email: mjames@register-herald.com