The Angel Tree Ceremony, Crossroads Mall, 5475 Robert C. Byrd Dr., Mount Hope, by Hospice of Southern WV. A tribute to memorialize and honor someone special to you. The angels will bear the name of your loved one and be displayed. The angel ornament will be available at the Angel Tree Ceremony which begins at 1 p.m. arrive between 11 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. to pick up your angel. If you are unable to attend, it will be placed on the tree by a Hospice of Southern West Virginia staff member. For more information or make a donation visit https://hospiceofsouthernwv.org/angel. Donations are tax deductible.
Be a 4-H Leader in your community, adults contact your local WVU Extension Office, 322 S. Kanawha St., Beckley, or call 304-255-9321.
Raleigh County Adult Learning Center, Adult Education/High School Equivalency Preparation Class, 306 South Kanawha Street, Beckley, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., call 304-256-3964.
College students who need child care while advancing their education, call MountainHeart Child Care Resource and Referral at 304-253-7654 or visit http://mountainheartwv.org.
West Virginia Specialized Family Care Program, call 304-256-6930, ext. 78902.
WV Birth to Three, for more information or to make a referral, call 1-866-321-4728.
Problem Gamblers Help Network of WV, call 1-800-GAMBLER help-line or (304) 1-800-522-4700.
Birthright of Beckley, free pregnancy test, confidential, for appointment call 304-253-7656 or 1-800-550-4900.
MSCIL needs wheelchairs and/or other adaptive equipment. For donations or their loan closet, call 304-255-0122.
Free hearing screening for senior citizens, call 304-438-6188 for appointment.
Friday, Nov. 18
Tamarack Marketplace will feature artist demonstrations by Allen & Ronnie Hamrick about flute making and blacksmithing, as well as Christine Keller with jewelry making now through Sunday. Visit tamarackwv.com
Artist demonstration by Christine Keller of Buckhannon, a jewelry maker from Appalachia; today through Nov. 20 and Dec. 16-19, at Tamarack Marketplace.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Free Thanksgiving Meal at Bible Baptist Church located at 2071 Robert C. Byrd Dr. in MacArthur from 10 a.m. to noon. For anyone in need this Thanksgiving, you will be supplied with everything you need to cook a complete Thanksgiving meal at home. They are free to anyone in need, while supplies last. Follow on Facebook at BBCBeckley.
A Christmas Story, The Granada Theater, 537 Commerce St., Bluefield, 6:30 p.m. Tickets www.bluefieldgranada.com
Holiday of Lights 5 k, The Trails at Bluefield City Park, 4 p.m. Walk, jog or run through the park surrounded by lights. Race starts at 5 p.m. Register online at www.cityofbluefield.com or for more information and registration cost, call 304-325-5707 or stop by Bluefield Fitness and Recreation Center on College Avenue.
Tamarack Marketplace, Nutcracker Fusion, hosting Beckley Dance Theatre for a special performance of The Nutcracker Ballet, doors open 6 p.m. for buffet and cash bar. Performance is 6:45 p.m., tickets are $42.95 per person. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1127383881245594
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Sound Checks, Shane Meade and The Sound with support from BERTH, 6:30 p.m., The Clay Center, Charleston. Meade of Elkins, WV, is a self taught, gifted singer/songwriter and catalyst behind the Tampa-based, soul-infused folk rock project.
Friday, Nov. 25
Tamarack Marketplace will feature an artist demonstration Nancy O’Farrell, glass artist and jewelry maker now through Sunday. Visit tamarackwv.com
Saturday, Dec. 3
Tamarack Marketplace, One Tamarack Park, Beckley, Gallery Exhibition opening Pop! Goes the Culture beginning at 3 p.m. Call 304-256-6843. Visit tamarackwv.com
2nd Annual Hinton’s Hometown Christmas Festival, Historical Hinton, WV, 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., shopping local vendors, delicious food, fun photos, Christmas Parade and enjoy a carriage ride and more.
Fayetteville’s Gingerbread Festival, Fayetteville, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., The town gets all dolled up for the holidays with small-town flair. Shop local, enjoy the Hansel & Gretel Trail with gingerbread-themed stops through historic downtown as the town is transformed into a candy land. Have breakfast with Santa at Cathedral Cafe’, also Fayetteville Women’s Club Christmas Craft show with more than 50 vendors, The Fayetteville Arts Coalition will host Holiday Sampler showcasing many talented artists. Enjoy cookie decorating, caroling, story time, face painting, hot cocoa, write letters to Santa, also their 4th Annual Gingerbread Decorating Contest. The Fayetteville’s Christmas Parade will be at 5 p.m. on Maple Ave. For more information call 304-574-1500 or visit the Fayetteville Visitor Center and Town Hall for vendor, craft, parade and Gingerbread registration forms.
Breakfast with Santa, 9 a.m., Chuck Mathena Center, cost is $25. Tickets ci.ovationtix.com/35994/production/1139487
Sunday, Dec. 4
West Virginia Jazz Orchestra, The Granada Theater, 537 Commerce St., Bluefield, 5 p.m. Holiday season with holiday classics, admission is free,
Friday, Dec. 9
Tamarack Marketplace will feature artist demonstrations by Allen & Ronnie Hamrick about flute making and blacksmithing today and Saturday. Visit tamarackwv.com
Saturday, Dec. 10
Mountain Home Christmas, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; today, Dec. 12 and 14, Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Lewisburg. An original production that celebrates the holiday season in the Mountain State with memorable songs, humor, storytelling and the spirit of Christmas. Visit gvtheatre.
Bramwell Christmas Tour of Homes, Bramwell Presbyterian Church, 5 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11
A Very Narrows Christmas at Narrows Farmers Market, 3 to 8 p.m. Holiday Market Vendors from 2 to 5 p.m. Narrows Christmas Parade at 5:30 p.m. Pictures with Santa, write a letter to Santa and free hot cocoa.
Tattered and Worn Antiques — Primitives, 1717 N. Jefferson St., Lewisburg. Stop by our Annual Christmas open House. The shop will be all ready for the holiday, 1 to 7 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 12
WVJO Holiday Concert an Al Jeter Music Series Event, 7:30 p.m., Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Lewisburg.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Cirque Dreams Holidaze, a Broadway-style production around an infusion of contemporary circus arts, music, holiday storybook characters come to life on stage, 7:30 p.m. For more information visit The ClayCenter.org/Broadway.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Tamarack Marketplace, One Tamarack Park, Beckley, will feature a book signing by Dan Kincaid. Call 304-256-6843. Visit tamarackwv.com
Paw Patrol Live, The Great Pirate Adventure, 11 a.m. and Dec. 18, Charleston Coliseum Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Dr., Charleston, call 304-345-1500.
Sunday, Dec. 18
The Met HD Opera Series The Hours with soprano Renée Fleming makes her highly anticipated return to the Met in the world-premiere production of Pulitzer Prize–winning composer Kevin Puts’s The Hours, adapted from Michael Cunningham’s acclaimed novel, the powerful story follows three women from different eras who each grapple with their inner demons and their roles in society, Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Lewisburg, 2 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 19
Baby Shark Live, the Christmas Show, 6 p.m., Municipal Auditorium, Charleston Coliseum Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Dr. Charleston, call 304-345-1500.
Friday, Dec. 23
Sound Checks, A Not So Silent Night, 6:30 p.m., the Clay Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.