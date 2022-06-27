The entry deadline for the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia livestock and home, arts, and garden exhibits is set for July 6. All paper entries must be in by noon, while online entries have until midnight.
Entry information can be found by visiting www.statefairofwv.com/competitions or by calling 304-645-1090.
Competition highlights for 2022 include: a revamped sheep shearing competition, the draft horse pull, and the new WV Dairy Delight Cooking Competition.
The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia will celebrate 97 years of “Mountain Grown Fun” on Aug. 11-22.