Friday, March 11
Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center will host a book-reading and tea party for children ages 4-12 at 5 p.m. The event is based on the children’s book “Brimsby’s Hats.” Honeysuckle Hill is located in Oak Hill at 151 Terry Ave., Fayetteville. Hat-making will be followed by a tea party with cookies and gummy worms. Reservations suggested by calling 304-465-8974. The cost is $5 per child and all proceeds will benefit Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center. Anyone needing special assistance can call 304-465-8974 to make arrangements.
Saturday, March 12
Mt. Nebo St. Patrick’s Day Parade begins at noon at The Tractor Bar in Mt. Nebo. The annual parade features vendors, food, music, kids’ activities and more. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/mtnebostpatricksdayparade
The Metropolitan Opera Series will be back for another season at Greenbrier Valley Theatre in 2022. Soprano Lise Davidsen makes her Live in HD debut in one of her signature roles, the mythological Greek heroine of Strauss’s enchanting masterpiece, “Ariadne auf Naxos.” Showing at 12:55 p.m.
Wednesday, March 16
Pub N’ Play at the Gaines Estate in Fayetteville from 4-10 p.m.
Friday, March 18
The Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation is presenting Johnny Cash Now at The Granada Theater on Friday, March 18, from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are available at bluefieldgranada.com. Tickets can also be purchased in person during movie showtimes at the theater or Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Movie Scoops Gelato Shop adjacent to the theater. Gary Sartin honors the “Man in Black,” by performing his classic songs in the same style with the same type of vintage instruments used in the original at 7 p.m. at The Granada Theater, Bluefield. For more information, visit www.bluefieldgranada.com
Amy Helm will grace Carnegie Hall’s stage. This will be the first of three shows within 15 days at Carnegie Hall. Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Amy Helm started her solo career with a bang and hasn’t looked back. A remarkable songwriter and a powerful singer, Helm commands any stage she performs on, captivating audiences with her soulful voice. With a successful career as a performer in groups such as the Levon Helm Band, the Dirt Farmer Band, and the Midnight Ramble Band, Amy Helm now amazes audiences with music that is both intimate and universal.
Sunday, March 20
Mountain Stage will be at the Culture Center, Charleston, at 7 p.m. Enjoy this West Virginia tradition as well-known and up-and-coming bands perform their hits live on stage for an international radio audience. Featuring Ben Sollee, AHI, Kyshona, Peter Mulvey, and SistaStrings. For more information, visit www.mountainstage.org
Tuesday, March 22
“Hairspray” will be at The Clay Center, Charleston, at 7:30 p.m. The Tony Award-winning musical comedy that inspired the blockbuster film makes a stop in West Virginia as part of the Broadway in Charleston series. For more information, visit www.theclaycenter.org
Thursday, March 24
The Garth Newell Piano Quartet will be at Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium, Beckley, at 7:30 p.m. The quartet is known for their spirited and impassioned performances that include both standard and new music. For more information, visit www.beckleyconcerts.org
Friday, March 25-27
Girls Weekend at Twin Falls will be held today and Saturday at Twin Falls Resort State Park, Mullens. This ladies-only weekend will feature a variety of activities including hikes, yoga, social hours, guest speakers, painting and more. For more information, visit www.wvstateparks.com
Friday, March 25-26
The 24th Women’s Expo will be today and Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, Beckley. This annual event will feature more than 100 vendors as well as food and giveaways. For more information, visit www.wvstateparks.com
The Charleston Ballet’s 66th season conclusion, Ballet Unwrapped, takes stage at the Charleston Coliseum today and Saturday, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets in advance by calling the Charleston Ballet office at 304-342-6541 or online at www.thecharlestonballet.com/tickets. Advance prices are $20 for Students/Seniors and $25 for Adults. Advance tickets are also available at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Box Office and at Backstage Bodywear. Tickets will also be available at the door for an additional $5 per ticket ($25 for Students/Seniors, $30 for Adults).
Saturday, March 26
The Steel Wheels will be at Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg, at 7:30 p.m. Based in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, The Steel Wheels have captured audiences across the country with their heady brew of original, soulful mountain music and their deep commitment to roots and community. For more information, visit www.carnagiehallwv.org
The Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton will present Second Helping, The Lynard Skynard Show at 7 p.m. For ticket information visit www.chuckmathenacenter.org
Harmony for Hope will host Hope’s Heritage Day from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the Cottle Mountainair Hotel, 401 Main Street, Mount Hope. The day is dedicated to the history of Mount Hope, bringing artifacts and people to life. There will be a Mount Hope Pop-up Museum, a community pot luck dinner and guided historic walking tours.
The Gaines Estate will host a Wine & Dine fine dining night beginning at 6 p.m.
Friday, April 1
The Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton will present the Motones & Jerseys in concert at 7 p.m. The show is featuring nine singers and a seven-piece band, Motones & Jerseys sings and dances its way through more than 40 of the greatest songs of the 20th century. For ticket information visit www.chuckmathenacenter.org
The Honey Dewdrops will be the Mainstage Performance at 7:30 p.m. Join in an evening with this Americana duo. Tickets start at $17. To make reservations or for more information visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304.645.7917, or stop by 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, West Virginia.
Sunday, April 3
Mountain Stage will be at the Culture Center, Charleston, at 7 p.m. Enjoy this West Virginia tradition as well-known and up-and-coming bands perform their hits live on stage for an international radio audience. Featuring Joan Osborne, Abby Hamilton and more. For more information visitwww.mountainstage.org
Wednesday, April 6
Oceana Public Library is hosting Story Hour each Wednesday from 11 a.m. until noon for pre-school children, ages three to five years old; two-year-olds are welcome if they will sit and listen. The free program includes read-aloud books, silly songs, games, crafts, parties, among other activities. For more information or to enroll a child, visit the library or phone 304-682-6784.
An Evening with David Sedaris will be held at Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg, at 7:30 p.m. Best-selling author, speaker, humorist and radio contributor David Sedaris will appear during this special engagement presented by the Lewisburg Literary Festival. For more information, visit www.lewisburgliteraryfestival.com
Saturday, April 9
Lewisburg Chocolate Festival will be held in downtown Lewisburg beginning at 9 a.m. This popular annual event features more than chocolatiers, whose items are available in exchange for $1 tasting tickets. The festival also includes live music, face painting, professional chef demonstrations, bake-offs, the 10K Chocolate Chase and more. For more informationm visit www.lewisburgchoclatefestival.com
Run the Summit will be held at the Summit Bechtel Reserve, Glen Jean, beginning at 9 a.m. Lace up your running — or walking shoes — for this event, which allows entrants to participate in a 5k, 10k or half marathon. For more information, visit www.activeswv.org
Thursday, April 14
The multi-platinum selling band Alabama will perform April 14 at the Charleston Coliseum. The popular group will be making a stop in Charleston as part of its 50th anniversary tour. The group’s website said the band has sold 73 million albums and is recognized in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Saturday, April 16
A Spring Festival & Easter Egg Hunt will be held at noon at Sunset Berry Farm, Alderson. Celebrate Easter with a variety of activities including Easter egg hunts, a bucking cow barrel train ride, a jumping pad and paintball target shooting. A professional photographer will be on-site to snap shots with the Easter Bunny. For more information, visit www.sunsetberryfarm.net
Friday, April 22
McKenzie Phipps will be at the Bluefield Arts Center at 7 p.m. McKenzie Phipps, who has been on Country Rebel and the Country Network, recently released her debut single “Maybe.” For more information, visit www.bluefieldartscenter.com
Saturday, April 23
Beckley’s Coffee and Tea Celebration is an annual block party that will include coffee and tea tastings, desserts, food, music and other activities. Additional vendors as well as local businesses and authors will also participate. For more information, visit www.beckley.org
Wednesday, April 27
“Jersey Boys” will be at The Clay Center, Charleston, at 7:30 p.m. Winner of the 2006 Best Musical Tony Award, “Jersey Boys” tells the behind-the-scenes story of Franki Valli and the Four Seasons. For more information, visit www.theclaycenter.org
Wednesday, April 27-30
The Mullens Dogwood Festival will be held now through Sunday. A local tradition since 1979, the Mullens Dogwood Festival includes crafts, exhibits, food, live music, a carnival and more. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/themullensdogwoodfestival
Saturday, April 30
The Town of Ansted Events Committee will host Street Eats and Cruise-In on from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the Cruise-In scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be prize raffles, a 50/50 drawing and more. For more information, call 304-658-5901.
Hawks Nest State Park will host a craft and flea market from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Set up starts at 7 a.m. Vendors may reserve a 17x18 space for a $10 advance payment. There will be no electricity available and no generators are allowed. Vendors must provide their own tables, chairs and canopy and all trash must be placed in the provided receptacles. All vendors are required to have their booths open until 2 p.m. and to remove all items they brought. No food sales will be allowed unless authorized by the Hawks Nest officials. Raffles may be permitted pending approval of the superintendent. There will be no driving in the flea market area to unload vehicles after 9 a.m. All CDC guidelines must be followed. To reserve a vendor spot, call 304-658-5196, ext. 1575.
Sunday, May 1
The Monroe County Historical Society’s Spring Wine and Cheese event will take place at historic Elmwood Estate in Union from 2-4 p.m. Music will be provided by The Bohemian Social Club and will feature light jazz and easy listening. The society is happy to welcome those who purchased tickets for the fall event that was cancelled due to Covid. There is a list of those, according to Emerson, so the actual ticket will not be required. Anyone who did not purchase a ticket and would like to now do so can contact Ana Lusk at 304-772-5411 or Doris Franklin at304-832-6864.
Wednesday, May 4
Saturday, May 7
The Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton will present the Haggard Brothers with EmiSunshine at 7 p.m. For ticket information visit www.chuckmathenacenter.org
Thursday, May 22
“Miss Dirt Turtle’s Garden Club,” written by filmmaker Danny Boyd with music by Larry Groce, will open Theatre West Virginia’s 2022 summer season at the Hulett C. Smith Theater at Tamarack in May. There will be eight performances, with limited general seating of 150 per show, on May 19, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28 and 29.
Wednesday, June 1
Saturday, June 4
The 11th annual White Oak Rail Trail Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the White Oak Rail Trail in Oak Hill (101 Virginia Street, Oak Hill). For more information, visit the expo’s events page on Facebook.
Thursday, June 16.
The WV Whitewater Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America will host the AACA Eastern Spring Nationals in Beckley. Members of several local car clubs along with Visit Southern West Virginia and the City of Beckley/Beckley Events have been planning three days of activities for the event, which will start out with a reception at Tamarack Marketplace on Thursday night, June 16. The public is invited to view over 100 vehicles from across the country during the first AACA Nationals to be held in downtown Beckley, on Sat., June 18, from 9 am to 3 pm. The show automobiles and motorcycles on display will be 25 years or older and be displayed with original equipment, paint colors, driveline, and interiors.
Friday, June 17
“Hatfields and McCoys” will open Theatre West Virginia’s 2022 summer season at 7:30 p.m. at Cliffside Amphitheater. Gates open at 6 p.m., pre show musical guests start at 6:30 p.m. and concessions available from 6-7:45 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m., with Sunday matinee performances at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 each. Visit http://www.theatrewestvirginia.org
Saturday, Aug. 13
Officials at the State Fair of West Virginia have announced the addition of rock legends Foreigner to the 2022 Concert Series beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets went on sale Friday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. Tickets will only be available via ETIX at http://statefairofwv.com/entertainment/ or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. or Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later in the spring.