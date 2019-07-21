Emma Taylor is delighted to return to the Grandview stage in 2019 for her third season with Theatre West Virginia.
In addition to “Hatfields & McCoys,” the Beckley native and recent Woodrow Wilson High School graduate has performed with the TWV Professional Training Academy students in “Jungle Book Kids.”
She appeared in several WWHS Theatre Department shows and worked with the technical crew in the fly loft and painting sets.
This year, Emma rejoins the cast of “Hatfields & McCoys” and will be featured as Casey in “Paradise Park: The Musical.”
She will also lend her talent to the TWV technical department as a scenic painter.
This fall, Emma will be attending the University of Pennsylvania to major in criminology.
For more information about the TWV schedule and tickets, visit theatrewestvirginia.org.