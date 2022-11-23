When it comes to Christmas shopping, I hope my readers don’t wait until the last minute like I so often do. This week holds the cure for those of us who tend to procrastinate, with Small Business Saturday celebrations all over our reading area on Nov. 26. Everyone has a few names on their list that are difficult to buy for, and shopping local is the perfect way to find the unique items to solve those problems. After you get that big Thanksgiving meal behind you, go ahead and get to work on those gifts.
Merchants on Mercer Street in Princeton will celebrate Small Business Saturday from 10 a.m – 6 p.m. With every downtown purchase, get your choice of a button or sticker to be entered to win a gift basket with goods from a variety of merchants. Shoppers can also get a free, limited edition Grassroots District Christmas Ornament with a $50 purchase from downtown businesses. Simply bring your receipts from any Mercer Street business to the Small Business Saturday tent in Town Square and claim your prize. There will be lots of other gifts, vendors, and even special guests at this event.
Tickety Boo in Beckley has never let us down on Small Business Saturday, and this year is no exception. They will have three floors open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. with storewide sales up to 50 percent off. Tickety Boo already houses at least a dozen other small businesses inside, and even more will be set up for this event. There will be artists and artisans of all sorts offering items that can’t be found at the big-name stores. You can meet and spend time with the artists, and even watch some live painting throughout the day. Besides the shopping, there will also be door prizes, giveaways, refreshments and more. Tickety Boo is located at 337 Neville St., and this is one you will want to put on your schedule.
There is also a vendor fair at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center on Saturday from 9 a.m - 3 p.m. This one should certainly be on your list with 55 vendors signed up for you to choose from. Tons of talented artists and artisans will be there with just about any type of gift you can imagine. Santa will even be there from 11 a.m - 2 p.m. for photos, and he’s bringing DJ Jeff Bolen with him to play some of your favorite Christmas music. A face painter will be on site for the kids as well.
Fayetteville has something for the local shoppers on Saturday as well. The Cathederal Café and Book Store will have local vendors and food trucks on site at their Holiday Pop-Up Market. Join them from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. for espresso, cocoa and all sorts of local artisans. The Cathederal is located at 134 S. Court St., and you will never leave there disappointed.
If shopping isn’t your thing, Archibald Johnson will be playing live at Jimmie’s Place on Saturday, Nov. 26. Jimmie’s is located at 727 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley, and I highly recommend their chicken curry sandwich. Also known as the naan wrap, it’s made from marinated chicken thighs cooked in spiced curry sauce, and topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions and spicy tomato sauce. It’s all then deliciously sandwiched inside slightly fried naan bread. Archie goes on stage at 7 p.m., and this would be a great night to visit.
Sunday, Nov. 27, is the last Sunday of the month, and that means Sunday Sessions Old Time Jam at the Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville. This event is always as fun for the spectators as it is for the musicians. From 3 - 5 p.m. the stage is open to anyone who enjoys playing classic or old time music. You never know who or how many might show up, but you can bet it will turn into an unplanned local jam session. Drop in, drink a cold craft beer, and enjoy the talent.
Big Draft Brewing in White Sulphur Springs has an original treat lined up on Friday, Nov 25. If you are a true music fan, you are going to want to catch Pink Zeppelin when they hit the stage at 8 p.m. Pink Zeppelin is a five-piece Atlanta-based band who performs Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin songs with their own unique twists. They will cover some of your all-time favorite rock anthems, with a focus on completely recreating the originals. The menu at Big Draft is more than you can ask for, and the stage is situated so that everyone can enjoy the live show, no matter where you may end up seated. This is a $10 show and should be worth every penny.
The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre is bringing three talented bands to the stage on Friday, Nov. 25. Bane Star, Pink Casino and A Blue Shell Paradox will all be on the same stage starting at 8 p.m.
Bane Star is an electronic industrial duo whose musical intensity is matched only by their visually stunning live show.
Pink Casino is a retro, synthetic, pop trio whose catchy ’80s-inspired melodies will ease you into a nostalgic bliss while inspiring you to get up and dance.
A Blue Shell Paradox is a pop-punk group inspired by early 2000s emo bands such as Taking Back Sunday and Fall Out Boy.
Calacino’s never lets us down with live music, but this weekend it’s all for a good cause, the Sixth Annual Carol S. Weeks Hospice Benefit. There will be two awesome bands in two nights, with auctions, raffles, giveaways and 50/50 drawings. Friday, Nov. 25, will be the Piney Creek Canyon Band from 8 - 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, it’s Matt Jones and the Road from 8 p.m. until midnight. They will be auctioning off jewelry, gas cards, local artwork, woodworking, massages and too much more to even list here. All proceeds from this event go directly to Hospice of Southern WV.
If there is an upcoming event that you would like my readers to know about, please email me at events@registerherald.com. I would also like to hear about your experiences at any local events or venues.
