Drew Nunley is an actor from Kosciusko, Miss., studying theater at the Mississippi University for Women.
His time at Theatre West Virginia will serve as his first professional acting job, and he says he’s beyond excited.
In his free time, he enjoys skateboarding, making hip hop music, and drawing comics.
Drew says he is overjoyed to be playing Phamer. He believes the role will be the most fun and challenging he’s ever done, and he’s thrilled to finally get to use that southern drawl he’d normally attempt to hide.
