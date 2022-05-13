“Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is more maddening than it is multiversal.
The 28th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is helmed by horror and comic book film legend Sam Raimi, best known for directing the original “Spiderman” trilogy and “The Evil Dead” films. His distinctive style is well known to fans of both genres and it’s once again on full display in “Multiverse of Madness” as the normally upbeat and cheerful series takes a dramatic turn toward darkness with a sharp emphasis on the undead and pathos of villainy. There are still all the hallmarks of the comic book genre to list off; there’s a charismatic protagonist, slightly humorous tone and action scenes with slick choreography littered throughout the 126-minute runtime.
The story revolves around Dr. Stephen Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch, who rescues newcomer to the series America Chavez, played by Xochitl Gomez, after she is almost abducted by an extra-dimensional cycloptic octopus monster. America is being pursued by some demonic entity so that her powers of opening dimensional portals to another universe can be harvested and transferred to this antagonistic force. Things quickly spiral out of control once it’s revealed that the force pursuing America isn’t so much a demon as it is a former Avenger named Wanda Maximoff, performed by Elizabeth Olsen, who has fully embraced her Scarlett Witch alter ego and descent into villainy. She’s looking to gain the power to open pathways to the multiverse in order to become a version of herself that has a family after her lover Vision was brutally killed in “Avengers: Infinity War.”
The problem isn’t so much the execution or premise but rather the wasted potential on an interesting concept. Unlike another multiverse-themed movie which was released a month ago titled “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Dr. Strange’s journey into the multiverse isn’t all that impressive as the number of universes visited can be counted on a single hand and the differences between universes appear to be more cosmetic than anything meaningful. You proceed on red at a stop light instead of green and flowers are littered all over New York City, suggesting a more eco-conscious civilization. In another universe, an alternate version of Dr. Strange possesses the Darkhold, a mythical book of evil spells that corrupts whoever wields it, but rather than explore the differences between the two versions of the titular character, he merely becomes an obstacle for the good doctor to overcome.
Where the film resonates most is in its tone and visual style. Sam Raimi’s unique blend of horror and camp is in full effect. There are zombies, dark spirits and more gore than I can remember in any Marvel film, though most of it is implied or cut away from so that the film doesn’t become too mature too fast. Nothing feels out of place or forced but you almost get the sense Raimi wanted to go further but was hampered. The MCU is notorious for its homogenized tone and execution, and “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is no exception, to both its credit and detriment. The bones of a unique experience are here, but they’re repressed by the standards set in place before the film was even conceived of. It’s not a necessity to have viewed the full catalog of MCU films in order to follow this one, but at times it does feel like it would help more than it should.
Dr. Strange is anything but strange as the film follows a typical formula despite the best intentions of the director and marketing team. Perhaps misplaced expectations are at the heart of most disappointments, and this feels like no exception. What could have been felt like it would have been were this a different universe. There are genuine moments of weighty conflict between Wanda’s grief and America’s innocence, the execution is exceptional and the visual effects maintain the standards we’ve come to expect from Marvel and Disney. This is still a major tent-pole blockbuster viewing experience, and you’ll find more than enough enjoyment in the shared experience of discussing the film with friends and family long after it’s over because of how much connects and ties into the story, or maybe just as the start of what might be in the future.
— “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is rated PG-13 and is showing at Marquee Cinemas, Galleria 14, in Beckley.