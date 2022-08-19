Guitar virtuoso Ruth Wyand will bring her diverse playing talents to Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace Concert Series on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 6:30 p.m.
Sponsored by City National Bank, the concerts take place outside on Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace as attendees watch from the expansive lawn in front of New River Community and Technical College.
Wyand will be demonstrating guitar virtuosity with powerful fingerpicking, bottleneck slide and a warm alto voice. She turns to a mix of Americana, jazz, blues, folk and country with a portion of Piedmont picking and bluegrass clawhammer thrown in for good measure.
Her songwriting is universal, using a melting pot of styles with lyrics that are timeless, relatable, emotionally resonant, sometimes witty, sometimes serious but always human and genuine.
Wyand draws on a mixture of originals with poignant lyrics as well as well-crafted instrumental arrangements of classics ranging from Doc Watson, Etta Baker, Jimi Hendrix, Leo Kottke to Thelonious Monk and Nina Simone.
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic to enjoy live music.
