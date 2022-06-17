“Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.”
This quote from the first “Jurassic Park” film, delivered wonderfully by Jeff Goldblum, perfectly encapsulates the existence of “Jurassic World: Dominion.” While the narrative feels like a natural continuation of the consequences of “Fallen Kingdom,” those consequences aren’t explored enough in the follow-up to really justify telling this story. It doesn’t help matters much when 1/3rd of the cast feels like they don’t want to even be there despite how many of the scenes they’re chewing up.
The main gimmick of “Dominion” is the cast of the original “Jurassic Park” teaming up with the new cast from the “Jurassic World” series of films. The chemistry between these groups is palpable; Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neil are having a blast just ad libbing their performances as Dr. Malcom and Dr. Grant. This is the film’s greatest strength and also its worst weakness. While the scenes themselves are humorous and full of life, they also seriously detract from the serious tone usually present in these movies. While the framework of a “science gone wrong” story is still here in the form of an ecological conspiracy, the tone is undermined by the campy delivery of Goldblum and Neil.
The behemoth of a plot centers on Owen and Claire, portrayed by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, as they shelter human clone Maisie Lockwood from Biosyn, a corporation which publicly appears benevolent but something sinister lurks in the shadows. They are protecting the young girl from being genetically tested for nefarious purposes when she’s unexpectedly kidnapped by a team of poachers hired by Biosyn. They also kidnap the asexual offspring of Blue, the velociraptor that Owen trained in “Jurassic World,” thus setting Claire and Owen to globetrot across the world to find both of them. Elsewhere, Dr. Ellie Sattler, played by veteran actress Laura Dern, is investigating the devastation of crops across the country by formerly extinct giant locusts. Dinosaurs are now roaming the earth, living and hunting alongside humanity since the events of “Fallen Kingdom.” She traces the locusts back to Biosyn and enlists the assistance of Dr. Alan Grant to investigate Biosyn with help from Dr. Ian Malcom, who’s now working for Biosyn as a public speaker.
While many of the dinosaur hijinks come in the form of this aforementioned disharmony between dinosaurs and humans, not enough of the ramifications are explored to make it feel like a real-world parallel. In fact, there is yet another dinosaur preserve run by a corporation that the main characters must fly to in order to observe the wondrous new science this corporation is conducting. Of course things go bad, which gives our combined cast of characters many opportunities to say “I told you so” to all the malicious characters they’ve encountered. The most curious recasting is Lewis Dodgson, a character who was nothing more than a cameo in the original film who now finds himself in an exaggeratedly expanded role.
“Jurassic World: Dominion” is less exploration of a world inhabited by dinosaurs and more of a nostalgia-fueled dinosaur romp. That doesn’t necessarily make it a bad film, just not a serious one. It’s a fun experience full of laughs and thrills with the chemistry among all the main characters carrying the narrative past its bloated premises. Goldblum, in particular, is absolutely ad libbing every scene he is in with exception for the obvious speeches his character gives as a public speaker. The film borders on ridiculous camp at times but somehow manages to rein itself back with spectacular dinosaur sequences, charming chemistry and a major infusion of nostalgia that will leave you smiling after you leave the theater.
— “Jurassic World: Dominion” is rated PG-13 and is showing at Marquee Cinemas, Galleria 14, in Beckley.