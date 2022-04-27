Let’s get right into it this week by reminding you that it’s the end of ramp season. If you missed your chance last week with all the dinners around the area, you have at least one more chance on Saturday, April 30, at 5:30 p.m. If you want a real wild and wonderful WV delicacy, the Beckley Moose Lodge invites you down to 410 New River Drive, where they have what you need. In addition to ramps, $10 gets you beans, cornbread, fried potatoes, ham and dessert. They will also have T-shirts available, and all proceeds go to the Delaney Wykle Animal Wellness Center in Beckley.
λλλ
It’s also that time of year when the United Way reveals who the six dancers will be for the ninth edition of Dancing With The Stars. The main event will be held on Sept. 23, but you can be part of the reveal party and meet the dancers on Thursday, April 28. This party is the first of this year’s fundraisers and is sponsored by Raleigh General Hospital. The venue is the beautiful Historic Black Knight Municipal Park in Beckley, and the festivities start at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person or $60 per couple, and you can call 304-253-2111, ext. 105, to get yours now.
λλλ
The Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center will certainly be a hot spot of activity this weekend. Friday, April 29, through Sunday, May 1, brings Causeacon back to Beckley. Causeacon is Beckley’s first ever pop culture convention which includes all fandoms including anime, “Star Wars,” gaming and so much more. There will be a variety of activities this year, including cosplay contests, video game tournaments, table-top tournaments, panels, classes, anime screening, game shows, raves and even a formal ball. There will also be vendor spaces with all sorts of your favorite items for sale.
Causeacon is also a charity event where the money raised helps benefit the local Women’s Resource Center. Event hours on Friday and Saturday are 10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. You can’t beat an opportunity to get out and have fun while benefiting your community at the same time, and you can visit causeacon.com for more information.
λλλ
Now let’s talk about some local live music. Drew Lawrence and Nick Durm are playing at the Mad Hatters on Friday, April 29. The music starts at 7:30 p.m. and there will be drink specials. The Mad Hatter is located at 410 Second St. in Beckley, and you can also play some pool there while you are listening to the show.
λλλ
DJ Robbie will be spinning tunes at Calacino’s on Friday night, April 29, so you can expect a dance floor full of folks there shaking off those delicious dinner calories. If dancing isn’t your scene, then maybe Saturday night, April 30, at Calacino’s might be more your speed with Matt Jones and The Road rocking the stage. If you are into country/rock music and haven’t seen these guys play live, this is the night to rectify your mistake. Music starts both nights at 8 p.m.
λλλ
I accepted a lunch invitation the other day and dropped by Jimmie’s Place in Beckley with a few friends. The good folks there wanted to let me know that they have remodeled the place, have a new menu, and that they have been scheduling some live music. Stay tuned in the future to this column about that music schedule, but today I want to tell you about the Cubano sandwich I had there. They start with the traditional pork and sliced ham alternating between layers of Swiss cheese. It gets cemented together with garlic aioli and mustard, and then laid on top of some thinly sliced pickles. Then it goes onto the sweet Cuban bread and gets pressed to a perfect crisp. They hit a home run with this one, and I highly recommend you give it a shot. Jimmie’s is located at 727 S. Kanawha St., and they open early for lunch during the week.
λλλ
If the Summersville area is your stomping grounds, Red Audio will be playing at The Local on Saturday, April 30. The Local is a family-friendly restaurant/bar that seeks out local vendors, suppliers and farmers’ markets to give you the true Nicholas County experience. They offer dine-in, take-out and delivery. The Red Audio show will be a 21 and over event that starts at 9 p.m. They are located at 805 Broad St. and there will be a $5 cover.
λλλ
DRINK THIS
Fun-loving, thirsty people do not survive on water alone.
I stopped by Foster’s in Beckley the other night to see Zach Lilly, pictured above, pouring ingredients into a blender like a mad scientist on a mission. In just a few minutes, he was handing a beautiful drink out to some patrons, and when I saw their reaction I had to learn more. As it turns out, this is a custom drink that Zach says is his own play on the Arnold Palmer, and he calls it the Daly Peach. He mixes unsweet tea and lemonade with a nice strong bourbon of your choice, and then adds his own fresh peach pureé. Zach said It was just as delicious with Tito’s or just about any liquor of your choice, and I believe that. You can find Zach mixing drinks at Foster’s on Thursday nights, or serving delicious craft beers at the Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge on Wednesdays and Saturdays. If you see him, tell him you read about him here.
λλλ
When I say I have you covered from A to Z this week, I mean it literally from Anime to Zach Lilly and everything in between. You may send all correspondence to events@register-herald.com.