War is never a fun subject to cover, and it can feel all the more insidious when the enemy is our own prejudice and bias. That’s the narrative focus of “Devotion,” a 2022 epic Korean War drama. Directed by J.D. Dillard and based on a book of the same name, the film chronicles the relationship between two airmen during the conflict in Korea.
Johnathan Majors stars as ensign aviator Jesse Brown, an African-American Navy pilot in a predominantly Caucasian profession. While ostensibly everyone in the Navy fights for the same team, Jesse must face the uphill realities of life as a minority in a hyper-competitive field. He doesn’t face these challenges alone as the film chronicles his budding relationship with a high-scoring ace pilot from the academy named Lieutenant Tom Hurdner, portrayed by producer and actor Glen Powell.
Much of the success of the film comes from the beauty of its cinematography and the tactile feel of its realistic aerial scenes. This is because director J.D. Dillard brought in Kevin LaRosa, who was the stunt coordinator for the wildly popular “Top Gun: Maverick.” Long shots of planes flying in beautiful scenic vistas permeate the frame while the color palette gives weight to the historical time period.
The plot is also weighty and intense. While there are some missteps in terms of pacing and plot tension, the general narrative is one that elicits deep empathy and compassion for the struggles that Ensign Jesse Brown must overcome just to live out his dream. One particularly moving scene involves Jesse pleading to Tom that he can’t even trust his spotter to not intentionally crash him because of all the previous experiences he’s had with supposed comrades who have done just that.
It should also be noted that this film covers the Korean War, which is a conflict that isn’t given much attention in today’s media. However, the story is an emotional drama set to the backdrop of war, not an emotional war movie. Don’t go in expecting a highly stylized action film like “Top Gun: Maverick” or “Mission Impossible.” This is a slow-burn, methodically paced drama film that will leave you reeling by the end of the reel.
