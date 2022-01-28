ASHLAND, Ky. — A new documentary captures the creativity and talent that thrives along U.S. 23, which might be better known as the Country Music Highway.
Greenup County Sheriff's Deputies Larry Pancake and David Bocook teamed up on the project they titled "Something in the Road: A Look into the Country Music Highway," for which they interviewed country music stars from South Shore to Jenkins, as well as those familiar with the area.
In reverent tones, Pancake narrates the one-hour, 36-minute film that looks at the challenging history of the area with expansive views of local towns as well as the Ohio River, the railroads and the roads, especially U.S. 23.
It took the pair of amateur filmmakers five years to finish the film, which they believe is a first.
"I don't know of another film about this 144-mile stretch of road," Pancake said. "I've never seen a documentary about the talent that comes from this area."
The film gives special attention to stars who grew up near the highway, such as Loretta Lynn of Van Lear, Keith Whitley of Sandy Hook, Billy Ray Cyrus of Flatwoods and the late Gary Stewart of Jenkins. Pancake, who also is a singer-songwriter, said the two interviewed important figures whom he met through his work in the music industry, including Vince Gill, Don Rigsby, the late J.D. Crowe, Del McCoury, Jason Carter, Larry Cordle, Joe Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys, members of Sundy Best, Ricky Skaggs, Ned Crisp, and many others. They also included comments from Herman Webb, who is Loretta Lynn's brother, and Dwight and Flo Whitley, brother and sister-in-law of Keith Whitley, as well as from Kentucky officials such as former state Rep. Rocky Adkins, Kentucky Sen. Robin Webb and former Gov. Paul Patton.
A self-taught filmmaker, Bocook said he discovered his filmmaking passion when a German film crew shadowed him several years ago.
"We went to South Shore University and I took all my classes at the Giovanni's campus," he said with a laugh. "I sit in my cruiser on my lunch break and research filmmaking."
He said he and Pancake, who are close friends as well as coworkers, came up with the idea together and found they had a kind of creative chemistry when they work together. He said the more they researched, the more he found the story of the Country Music Highway fascinating.
"This is about the God-given talent of the people," Bocook said. "(Despite being poor) they can play every instrument and can perform to make you cry."
Certain qualities always come up when you talk about people from the area: hard work, faith, patriotism, honesty, poverty. It was no different with the documentary.
"There's economic hardship, yet our people remain here," Bocook said. "This great music was born out of struggle and adversity and hardship."
Even though the filmmakers won't make any profit from the documentary, Bocook said he hopes it will help bring tourism to the area, as well as spread the word about the area.
"I love this area and the people from this area, and I think it's cool to be able to sit down and tell a story about us," Bocook said. "We're not just a bunch of dumb, pill-head hillbillies. I don't know another place in the world where so much talent is produced. I just wanted to show how talented people are around here and how good people are. We're the type of people who hold a door open for a woman."
Pancake said he felt narrating the film was important.
"We wanted to do something that hasn't been done yet," he said. "Because of my love for music and my love for where I live, I just wanted to educate people and to tell them how much we appreciate this area. ... I felt it was my place to do it."
"Something in the Road: A Look into the Country Music Highway," a documentary about the Country Music Highway, can be seen on the Facebook page of the same name.