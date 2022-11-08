The Register-Herald, in partnership with the Beckley Art Center, has a new art exhibit scheduled for public viewing.
All are invited to the opening reception of The Four West Virginia Regionalists, titled "Depicting Appalachia," on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 4:30 - 7 p.m. at The Register-Herald office at 801 N. Kanawha St. in Beckley.
The show, curated by Jose Rizo, features the work of four West Virginia artists: Robert Walker, John Coffey, Fred Hays and Tom Acosta.
Regionalism is an art term derived from Nationalism, a painting style that was popularized during the depression in the 1930s and 1940s. Artists at the time tended to paint whatever was outside their windows, focused on the hardships and struggles of the times, yet depicted with a sense of pride.
Robert Walker was born in Naples, Italy, to a military family from the backwoods of West Virginia. Since he picked up his first comic book at 4 years old, he dreamed of being an artist. He discovered a much bigger world of art at Concord College and acknowledges the influences of many American artists. Walker is primarily an oil painter now living in Beckley who has also exhibited in Richwood and Fayetteville.
John Coffey is a watercolor artist from Princeton who majored in art at Concord College in the 1960s. Coffey didn't start working with watercolors until the 1980s and primarily works from his own photographs. He is a signature member of the WV Watercolor Society and also enjoys doing pencil drawings of people. Coffey is a working artist at the Riff Raff Art Collective in Princeton and a juried artist at Tamarack.
Fred Hays is a contemporary realist painter from Kanawha County. He has won awards from both Tamarack and the Parkersburg Art Center. His masterful painting and innovative use of light reflect the history, culture, and values of his rural Appalachian roots.
Tom Acosta is a McDowell County native and a highly regarded regional artist. He got his start painting murals and making signs before he got into the fine arts. His Welch Mural holds the distinction of being the largest mural in the state and is registered with the Library of Congress.
Rizo chose these four artists because he believes their work accurately reflects life in our region.
"The first time I saw work from each of these artists, they struck me as truly embodying what West Virginia really is,” Rizo said. "Each artist captures life here so accurately, yet in distinctly different styles."
Rizo sits on the Beckley Art Center Board, has conducted extensive art research, and has over 1,000 pieces in his private collection. Getting ready for this show has required some effort but has been a rewarding experience for Rizo.
"I feel privileged, like I'm in the middle of something important," he said. "These artists are extremely talented and I love being part of something that will be beneficial to their legacy."
This isn't the first time The Register-Herald and the Beckley Art Center have planned an opening reception together.
"We began partnering with Beckley Art Center in early 2020," said Lisa Stadelman of The Register-Herald. "Robby Moore installed a beautiful exhibit of art entitled 'Women of Appalachia' and we planned an open house reception.”
Shortly after, the pandemic struck and that reception was to never be.
"We are thrilled to have this new exhibit and excited to welcome the public to drop in and visit us and view the art,” Stadelman said.
The show will be hanging through Jan. 31, 2023.
For the opening, finger foods will be provided by El Mariachi in Beaver.
