Award-winning actor Michael Martin, known for his film roles in "Matewan" and "Silence of the Lambs," is directing a Valentine's Day dinner theater comedy at Historic Black Knight Ballroom.
The play, "Dearly Beloved," is the latest Theatre West Virginia production at the Historic Black Knight Municipal Park, a venue the City of Beckley began operating in 2018.
"'Dearly Beloved' is about a wedding," said Martin. "It's set in Texas, but it's a whole lot like us."
Black Knight audiences last year loved "Dearly Departed," a play by Jessie Jones and David Bottrell. Martin had suggested the play to TWV General Manager Scott Hill, he said.
"The audience at Black Knight last year enjoyed the particular humor that (Jones) and her writing team put on paper," said Martin.
"Dearly Beloved" is written by Jones, Jamie Wooten and Nicholas Hope and focuses on the Futrelle sisters, who are throwing a wedding.
"The plot is, they're trying to see to it that this wedding happens," said Martin. "It's about a family who have now gone to church, and they are sort of gathered in the fellowship hall and trying to figure out how to get everybody, their preacher included, to see that the wedding happens — and not doing a very good job of it."
Martin said audiences will see familiar faces from local theater, including Wendy Sullivan, Linda Boyd, Amy Taylor, Fred Grecco, Brian Parsons and others.
"There are a lot of people you recognize," said Martin.
Martin is a well-known actor and was once mayor of his hometown, Mount Hope. He appears in the TWV summer production of "Paradise Park," an original musical about life in a West Virginia trailer park, at Grandview Amphitheatre, and he is the only cast member who also acted in the 1992 "Paradise Park" film by Daniel Boyd.
Recently, Martin starred under a stage name, Michael Meredith, in a short film by New York University film school student Kim Spurlock. The film, "Down in Number Five," won a Student Academy Award for "Best Narrative Short" in 2018.
"Dearly Beloved" is an evening of food and laughs, and Martin added the Historic Ballroom is perfect for dinner theater productions.
"It's a wonderful room to do theater in," said Martin. "Once we get platforms at one end of the room, and an audience, it's very intimate, and it's a great room for theater."
TWV Manager Hill said it is nearly sold out for most of the performances, prompting TWV to add a Sunday performance.
"We worked with the City of Beckley to come together," said Hill. "You come together, and it's really worked, and the community responded.
"Working with the city's been a great thing for us, and we hope to do that for the next foreseeable future."
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold and his wife, Barbara, will be among the couples celebrating Valentine's Day by watching "Dearly Beloved" at Historic Black Knight.
"We have our tickets," Rappold said Monday. "This is what we hoped for, and this is at least (our third) dinner theater."
The Saturday, Feb. 15, performance is sold out. Other dates are available. The menu and availability of tickets are posted at www.theatrewestvirginia.org
On Thursday, Feb. 13, Friday, Feb. 14, and Saturday, Feb. 15, dinner starts at 7 p.m. and showtime is 8 p.m.
On Sunday, Feb. 16, dinner is at 6 p.m. and showtime is 7 p.m.
The cost of one ticket and dinner is $39.95 on Thursday, Friday and Sunday.