The United Way of Southern West Virginia revealed the couples that will be taking part in its ninth season of Dancing with the Stars during a party Thursday evening at The Historic Black Knight Municipal Park.
Named were:
Dr. Alex Daniele and Lisa Walker
Rod Perdue and Teri Harlan
Joseph Brouse and Dr. Bonny Copenhaver
Chris Grose and Tiffany Kapp
Kevin Rasmussen and Miranda Elkins Arvon
Caitlin Galatic
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the male dancer from Mercer County is unable to participate. The United Way is in the process of confirming a replacement who will be Galatic’s partner.
Choreographers will include:
Jill West
Laurie Fuller
Darrell Fuller
Brittney Fitzgerald Lester
Lexi Clay
The United Way also hopes to confirm a choreographer from the Mercer County area soon.
Trena Dacal, executive director of United Way of Southern West Virginia, commented she was excited to bring back this highly anticipated event for 2022, since it had been postponed the last two years due to Covid.
For this year’s event, which will take place Friday, Sept. 23, at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, six couples and six choreographers will participate.
Money raised from Dancing with the Stars goes directly into the annual campaign fund, allowing United Way of Southern WV to serve over 42 partners in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Wyoming, Nicholas, Mercer and McDowell counties and the Greater Bluefield area.
With these funds, children receive new shoes, babies receive formula and diapers, homebound seniors receive delivered meals, families in hardship receive food as well as many other services that come from the United Way’s fundraising efforts.
The 2019 edition of United Way’s Dancing with the Stars turned in a net profit of $264,384.