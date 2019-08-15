When Greenbrier Valley Medical Center resident physicians Janet Kowalsky and Carrie Beard passed by the Gus R. Douglas Agricultural Annex Building at the West Virginia State Fair Tuesday, they were drawn in by a sign promising “West Virginia Grown.”
“She (Beard) asked what it was and I told her it’s a country store that has a lot of really cool products,” Kowalsky, a Ronceverte resident, said.
So the co-workers decided to take a walk around, where they found vendors from throughout state offering up items ranging from soap to maple, honey, wine, cider, coffee, candy and specialty dips.
“I really liked the sweet pepper,” Kowalsky said of a dip she sampled at Ginger Harmon’s Sassy Gals Gourmet Treats.
“The smells are fantastic in here,” Beard said, looking around. “It’s awesome that there’s so many local people selling their stuff.
“And they have a lot of great stuff.”
That, according to Georgia Luke, a marketing specialist with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, is the purpose of the Country Store.
“It’s here to showcase West Virginia vendors and to help promote agriculture within the state,” she said.
The store, which features 40 vendors — 11 of them in their first year — allows shoppers the opportunity to talk with the producers and even sample the products before purchase.
Harmon, a Ripley resident, has been part of the store for the past three years.
She started Sassy Gals as a hobby in her spare time but has grown it and now attends festivals throughout the state and markets her products to places like Hawks Nest State Park.
She says the country store is great opportunity for business owners to showcase their work and meet new people.
“Not only from West Virginia but we see people from everywhere,” she said, listing visitors from Canada, Illinois, Florida and even Africa.
And she says the networking opportunity the fair brings is just as important.
“We can talk about and share experiences and ideas,” she said, explaining vendors often collaborate as she uses bourbon and moonshine from Appalachian Distillery in Jackson County in her nuts, and Black Dog Coffee carries her Sassy Gals products. “It’s so important that West Virginia supports West Virginia. It’s all about helping each other.”
Dave Stone, co-owner and winemaker for Stone Road Vineyard in Wirt County shared the same thought.
“It’s a lot of fun,” he said. “You almost become a family. That’s what agriculture is. It’s a family.”
He and his wife Lynne brought 11 of their 17 wines to the fair. They explained they source maple from a nearby provider for their maple wine, coffee from Black Dog Coffee for their new coffee wine and Columbian sugar from coffee company Aroma of the Andes.
Duane and Rachel Brown, owners of Gilmer County’s Aroma of the Andes, opened their company in 2012 after purchasing a coffee farm in Columbia.
Duane explained they had done mission and humanitarian work in Columbia since 1993 and when the opportunity to purchase a farm came up, they decided to support two local economies.
The high-altitude shade-grown coffee beans for their wholesale business is produced in Columbia and shipped to Linn in Gilmer County, where it is prepared for distribution to different roasters, restaurants and coffee shops.
Duane says the fair provides him and Rachel an opportunity to allow visitors to sample their coffee and to share their story.
“Some of our business is in South America and some is in Central West Virginia,” he said. “People have questions how that works so we like to educate people.”
Stone said that’s an important part of the fair and also why the West Virginia Grown Country Store is important.
“Fairs are changing,” he said. “They’re old, yes, and yet they’re new. You have the judging, the horse pulling and the livestock and things like that. But it puts young people in touch with the fact that milk doesn’t come from a jug. It comes from a cow. And there were horses in history that could pull heavy loads. Nature is nature and this is a great place to learn that.”