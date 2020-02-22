I’m not sure when I would have visited Montgomery, Ala., had I not been asked to travel down for a work meeting in January.
Maybe one day? Maybe never?
I’m glad it wasn’t never.
As I made my travel plans — I decided to drive — I began to look at things to do during my very short visit.
I knew I wanted to see something connected to the civil rights movement, but within five minutes of searching I found multiple places I wanted to visit and I had only one day to do it.
Not quite sure how to make it all work, I came across Montgomery Tours, owned and operated by Alabama native Jake Williams.
• • •
Before my visit, I didn’t know a great deal about Montgomery.
Of course, I had basic knowledge of the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the Selma to Montgomery march, but the key word there is “basic.”
After Jake, clad in crisp maroon dress shirt and bowtie, picked me up in his small white van, he dipped a little into the history of Alabama and its state capital.
“Montgomery is like a crossroads,” he said. “If you’re not going to D.C. to study your history, Montgomery is an ideal place.”
And he’s right.
Court Square Fountain
One of the first stops on Jake’s tour is the Court Square Fountain at the intersection of Commerce Street and Dexter Avenue.
Jake explained the fountain, built on the site of an artisanal well, was the location of one of the South’s largest slave markets.
Slaves were brought to Montgomery first on foot and then by river, locked up in various slave warehouses throughout the area and sold at auction in the square.
But the history in that very small piece of real estate extends far beyond that.
Rosa Parks Statue
On Dec. 1, the city of Montgomery unveiled a statue of Rosa Parks at Montgomery Plaza at the Court Square Fountain, where the civil rights icon is believed to have boarded the segregated Cleveland Avenue bus in 1955. Parks, then a seamstress at the Montgomery Fair department store, was arrested down the street — in front of what is now the Rosa Parks Museum — when she refused to give up her seat for a white man.
Birthplace of the Confederacy
Just across the street from the Rosa Parks statue is one of Montgomery’s many historical markers. This one denotes the telegram that started the Civil War and was sent from Montgomery to Charleston, S.C., April 11, 1861. It authorized Confederate Gen. P.T. Beauregard to fire upon Fort Sumter if Union troops did not surrender the fort.
The Confederacy was headquartered in that same square.
Selma to Montgomery March
Without leaving the area of the fountain, Jake pointed down Dexter Avenue to the Alabama State Capitol building. It was on this stretch of blacktop that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. led 25,000 followers in the final steps of the five-day, 54-mile march for voting rights from Selma to Montgomery.
Jake, who grew up on the outskirts of Montgomery and participated in 15 miles of the march as a 12-year-old, said King was not allowed to address the followers from the steps of the capitol building upon arrival. Instead, a flatbed trailer was placed in the road in front of the steps and it was from there that he delivered his “How long? Not long!” speech.
Coincidentally, Jake added, Confederate President Jefferson Davis’ inaugural parade took that same route as he was sworn in atop the capitol steps.
“We like to think of this as one of the most historic pieces of real estate in all of America,” Jake said, looking out from the fountain area. “Nowhere else can you have so much history happening in one position. The institution of slavery was embodied here. The beginning of the Civil War was here and the beginning of the modern day civil rights movement was right here in Court Square.”
The National Memorial for Peace and Justice (The Lynching Museum)
This is one of Montgomery’s newest museums and it includes hundreds of columns engraved with thousands of names of African-Americans who were lynched.
This was one of the museums I read about before the trip. Jake will take visitors inside museums if they ask, but it means they will see fewer places. I wanted to see as many places as I possibly could so we just drove by. I hope to go back and spend time one day.
Freedom Rides Museum
This is also a museum I hope to visit — it’s closed on Mondays — as it is the site where brave young civil rights activists were brutally beaten for challenging segregation on public buses in the South during the summer of 1961.
“They were met with violence in Birmingham and Anniston and then they came on down here to Montgomery and the police was supposed to be here to protect them,” Jake said. “But the police got with the Klan and said, ‘You got 20 minutes with them before we come in,’ and they beat them up something merciful.’”
Alabama State University
Jake’s alma mater is where English teacher Jo Ann Robinson, upon learning of Rosa Parks’ Dec. 1, 1955, arrest, decided to distribute a flier urging African-Americans to boycott city buses on Dec. 5. With help, 50,000 fliers went out and the Montgomery Bus Boycott lasted until Dec. 20, 1956, when federal courts ruled segregated seating unconstitutional.
Home of Rev. Ralph David Abernathy
The home of Rev. Ralph David Abernathy is located at the entrance of his alma mater Alabama State University. Rev. Abernathy was one of the key figures in the civil rights movement as he helped King lead the Montgomery Bus Boycott, served as one of the leaders of the Montgomery to Selma voting rights march and helped establish the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. Rev. Abernathy was the pastor of First Baptist Church on Ripley Street.
Birthplace of Nat King Cole
Also at the entrance of Alabama State University is the birthplace of celebrated singer Nat King Cole. In 1956, Cole was injured when he was attacked by white men as he performed on stage during a mixed race show in Birmingham. It was the first mixed race performance in the city. In 1958, "The Nat King Cole Show" debuted on NBC and was the first of its kind hosted by an African-American.
Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church
On Dec. 2, 1955, a meeting took place in the church basement that resulted in the launch of the Montgomery Bus Boycott. During that meeting, the Montgomery Improvement Association (MIA) — the group that led the boycott — was formed with Dexter Avenue pastor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the helm. “They had to form a local organization because if you used the NAACP, they would say they were outside agitators,” Jake explained. “So they had to use one from within the state.”
The MIA still operates today and worship service continues at the church. Tours are offered, though not on Sundays and Mondays. I, of course, was in town on a Monday. I absolutely would have given some of my tour time to visit the inside of the church, to sit in a pew, to walk in the footsteps of King and to close my eyes and listen for the voices of the past.
Dexter Parsonage Museum
The house located at 309 Jackson St., in the Centennial Hill neighborhood of Montgomery, was home to King, his wife Coretta and their young daughter Yolanda from 1954 until 1959 when they moved to Atlanta so he could join his father as co-pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church.
It was in this home where Jake said King received a phone call warning him to leave town or he and his family would be killed.
“Three days later, they threw a bomb up there on the porch and the right side of that house and they bombed it all out.”
King wasn’t home at the time, and neither his wife nor his daughter was hurt.
Like the church, the parsonage isn’t open for tours on Sundays or Mondays, so I will add that to my return agenda.
• • •
The tour wound down with stops on the state capitol grounds and in front of the steps, in the exact spot where King delivered his speech from a flatbed 55 years ago next month.
“You know, it wasn’t that many years ago, if I got caught on this state capitol grounds, a black man, I would have been in a heap of trouble,” Jake said casually.
He’s been leading tours since 2008, having found his calling a bit late in life, but he said he loves it.
He knows some of the history he tells can be difficult to hear, but he said you learn to face it head-on. He said that’s what the museums and the tours allow people to do.
“It makes you come face-to-face with it and even African-Americans, it makes us come to a realization of what really happened,” he said. “It ain't something you just read in a book.”
I did manage to visit a couple of museums —I highly recommend the Rosa Parks Museum and the Legacy Museum — but taking a tour and learning from someone with first-hand experience was definitely the way to go.
So if you ever find yourself in Montgomery — and I hope you do — you really should consider a three-hour civil rights tour from Jake.
He's rig
