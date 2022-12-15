A “Hatfields and McCoys” and “Honey in the Rock” veteran is returning to her hometown to support Hope in the Mountains and the City of Beckley Warming Shelter with a Christmas benefit concert.
Donna Marie Evans Todd, singer and award-winning storyteller, will perform “Stories of Christmas” on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. All proceeds will support Hope in the Mountains and the City of Beckley Warming Shelter. The event is co-sponsored by the United Way of Southern West Virginia and Beckley Community United Methodist Church, which will host the concert in its sanctuary at 217 S. Heber St.
Todd is a 2021 Storytelling World Award Winner and recording artist. Beckley area residents may remember her as a daughter of the Rev. Dr. Ross Evans, a former pastor at United Methodist Temple in Beckley, and from her leading roles with Theatre West Virginia.
“Stories of Christmas” is taken from her Christmas CD of the same name. It includes “The Case of the Missing Baby Jesus,” “An Iris in the Snow,” and “Princess the Christmas Dog.” The performance features riotous characters, fun holiday adventures, and sing-alongs of favorite Christmas carols as the stories unfold.
Todd’s latest DVD, “The Sheep-Shearing Beautician and Other Festival Stories,” won the national Storytelling World Award in 2021. A TEDx speaker and podcaster, Todd delights audiences nationally with her original narrative stories and songs. To learn more about the artist, visit www.donnamarietodd.com.
Todd is also the sister of the Rev. Betsy Evans of Beckley Community United Methodist Church.
“This is a rare opportunity to see her perform back in her hometown while raising money for the less fortunate in our community,” Evans said.
“Beckley Community UMC is grateful to partner with the United Way of Southern West Virginia in using our church facility again this year to host the warming center for the City of Beckley,” she said.
“Last year the shelter was open 19 nights and welcomed over 200 guests for overnight lodging,” Evans said. "I don't think anyone in the community can imagine what it is like to not have a place to go on cold winter nights when the temperature reaches 15 degrees below for shelter and warmth. The warming center is necessary for health and safety reasons so that people do not freeze to death from being outside.”
The warming center opens at 8 p.m. on evenings when the weather has been forecast to reach 15 degrees Fahrenheit, including the wind chill. Anyone in need is welcome to spend the night in the center, where they will receive a hot meal, a beverage, and a warm place to sleep. It remains open overnight until 7 a.m.
“I am so grateful to my talented sister who has volunteered to perform this concert to raise awareness and provide the financial support for the warming center so we are able to offer these services to those who are at risk of being homeless in our community,” Evans said. “This program is solely dependent upon the generosity of the community in providing volunteers and supplies to run the warming center. We are grateful to New Vision Depot for supplying cots, pillows, blankets and hygiene kits and to the community who provided soup, warm drinks, healthy snacks, breakfast and warm winter clothing.
“This year we anticipate the need for the warming center to be even greater as we will be open longer, beginning Dec. 1 through March 31, 2023,” Evans said. “This fundraiser will provide the extra funding needed to purchase supplies and cover the cost of additional utilities for the church.”
In addition to the warming center, the concert will also benefit Hope in the Mountains, a Sophia-based community outreach for Raleigh and Wyoming counties that offers free classes on practical life skills, a safe place for the community to gather, and a goal of providing a better life for those living day to day.
Hope in the Mountains is supported by Beckley Community United Methodist Church and other churches in the area.
“Like the warming center, this program relies strictly on volunteers and funding from the community and business,” Evans explained. “Our goal is to secure annual and long-term financial support and partnerships so we can hire an executive for the Hope Center. Having a permanent staff member will enable the Hope Center to be open to the needs of the community every day of the week.”
Rather than a set price of admission, organizers are encouraging those who attend to make a suggested donation of $20 per person, payable by check or cash at the door the evening of the concert. The artist’s CDs and DVDs will be available for purchase as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.