Concert Association brings "Piano Men" to Beckley

It is hard to imagine having Elton John or Billy Joel perform in Beckley. It is impossible to imagine having them both here at the same time. However, the Beckley Concert Association (BCA) is bringing audiences the next best thing.
"The Piano Men" is a musical celebration of the 1970’s — year by year, hit by hit — from the songbooks of Billy Joel and Elton John. Between the two of them, Elton John and Billy Joel have sold nearly 500 million records. On Thursday evening, Award-winning Canadian recording artist Jim Witter and his incredible band lead an expertly crafted tour of an entire decade that begins with “Your Song” and winds us along on a musical time machine, saluting two of the century’s most popular contemporary songwriters.
The concert begins at 7:30 pm at the Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium. Tickets will be available at the door for $25, and season tickets are still available as well. A season pass costs $45 for adults or $40 for seniors. There are three remaining concerts, with the next performance featuring contemporary a cappella group Street Corner Symphony on February 24.
The BCA has been advised by the Raleigh County Board of Education, that manages the Auditorium, that masks are required at all indoor events. Additionally attendees are to maintain proper social distance (6 feet ideally). To avoid crowding in the lobby, the doors will be opened at 7:00 PM. Also, the concert will be performed without an intermission.
For more information, visit the BCA Facebook page or www.beckleyconcerts.org.