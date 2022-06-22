I love to support local business, and if you are one of my readers, you likely do as well. In that spirit, I have found us all some great events this week that will help us do just that. Sure, the big chains always have things to offer, but in these tight times, putting a few bucks back into our own community can only benefit us all. So scratch out a little extra time this week and see what our area has for you.
● ● ●
Saturday, June 25 promises you a few dozen local vendors at the Skyline Lodge, Pub & Grill in Flat Top. Their second annual Craft Fair starts at 11 a.m. and you will find art, local jewelry, custom tumblers, sewing, tarts, and much more. The Skyline has more vendors signing up every day, so this is shaping up to be a great event. On top of all the local shopping opportunities, Jonah Carden will be there playing live music from 11:30 a.m - 2:30 p.m., so you should put this one on your “things to do” list.
● ● ●
Tamarack in Beckley is having its own outside event on Saturday June 25 with another installment of their ongoing Courtyard Concert Series. This week will be no let down with Lords of Lester on stage from noon - 2 p.m. This is a free event where you can also grab a bite to eat at the restaurant, do some local shopping, and check out the Fine Art Gallery. Tamarack is always a “go to” on the local scene, and this event will move inside if it rains, so there’s no reason to miss out.
● ● ●
The Beckley Art Center is also giving you a shot at some outdoor time on Saturday, June 25 by hosting their very first Outdoor Art Party for the yea. Come listen to music, singing, poems, and stories from open mic performers while enjoying a projected art show. This a free event whether you chose to just watch and enjoy, or if you want to participate. There will also be a wood-firing pottery demo, and a food truck on site. This event starts at 6:30 p.m., open mic starts at 7:30 p.m., and the projected art starts just after dark. This event will take place inside if it rains, so drop in, rain or shine!
Jimmie’s Place in Beckley is trying something new on Thursday, June 23. They are inviting anyone who would like to perform some stand-up comedy to come and do so on their stage from 7 - 10 p.m. Jimmie’s is located at 727 S Kanawha St, and if you haven’t been by there, you need to try it soon. I have written about the delicious food there before. They also have a great drink selection and the staff is fantastic.
● ● ●
The Burrito Bar at Breeze Hill has an interesting show scheduled on Friday, June 24. From 6:30 - 11:30 p.m. you can catch Michael & The Pentecost with Paul Johnson on stage there. This Roanoke, VA. band has released some videos to YouTube, and I watched a few of them when I saw they had booked this show. Describing them to you isn’t as easy as just comparing them to a popular band, or tucking them comfortably into an existing genre. Mainstream music fans might find a wailing voice that drifts in and out of key a problem, but I and thousands of Dinosaur Jr. fans would disagree. Not quite rockabilly, it’s a sound you might expect to hear emanating from a rough lumber built bar surrounded by ’60s model flat bed trucks and motorcycles with long dead license plates. I suggest you roll a pack of smokes up into your tee shirt sleeve and go check these guys out. I know I’m going to.
The Burrito Bar delivers yet again on Tuesday, June 28, with Nick & Drew on stage from 6:30 - 9 p.m. Local members Nick Durm and Drew Lawrence are an acoustic/percussion/singer-songwriter duo that play a set list made up of both original music and unique covers. This duo has hundreds of songs and shows between them individually, and you may have seen them perform with The Boatmen or Alabaster Boxer. Stripped down to just Nick & Drew, they play a more harmony driven, intimate set that spans across all genres of music. You never see the same show twice with these guys, so even if you have seen them before, you can’t lose.
● ● ●
As usual, the Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville is doing its part to support local musicians. They book local talent regularly, but on Sunday, June 26 they are taking it a step further. From 5 - 7 p.m. they invite anyone with an instrument to come over for an Old Time Jam event. I have been to a few of these at different venues and you can always count on our local artists to show up and impress. So if the top shelf craft beer and food hasn’t drug you into the Freefolk yet, this event certainly should.
● ● ●
Foster’s Main Street Tavern in Beckley is bringing you another themed Trivia Night on Wednesday June 29. This one is for all the Seinfeld fans out there, and it’s free to play for teams up to five. There will be gift card prizes to the top three teams, and a few local businesses and artists have donated additional prizes. I am hosting this one myself, and if you think you know the Seinfeld show, you might just find out different. Doors and kitchen open at 5 p.m.
● ● ●
Charleston’s own Non-Friction is coming to Beckley on Saturday, June 25, when they hit the Calacino’s stage at 8 p.m. Citing influences such as Queen, Pearl Jam, and Peter Frampton, they promise to take you on a twisty rock & roll journey from the ’70s into the 2000s.
● ● ●
The Weathered Ground Brewery is bringing Jim Snyder from Lewisburg to the stage on Friday, June 24, and then it’s Charleston’s J Hatfield featuring Jonathan Sartin on Saturday, June 25. Besides great music, the WGB can offer you a delicious meal, an award-winning craft beer.
Both shows are from 6 - 9 p.m.
==========
Calendar
Today
● This week’s Ivy Terrace Concert Series will feature the River Drivers at 6:30 p.m., at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic and enjoy a free evening of music on the Carnegie Hall lawn. www.carnegiehallwv.org
Saturday, June 25
● The Food Truck Frenzy Festival will start at noon at Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton. Bring an appetite for food and fun to this annual event that features the concoctions of curbside chefs and a variety of live entertainment. www.chuckmathenacenter.org
Sunday, June 26
● As part of Theatre West Virginia’s summer concert series, Nashville-based Eagles tribute band 7 Bridges will perform at Cliffside Amphitheatre in Grandview. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the concert at 7:30 p.m. Tickets available for all performances (stage shows and concerts) online or by calling 304-256-6800, or visit Cliffside Amphitheatre Box Office one hour before each show.
● Mountain Stage will be at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston at 7 p.m. Enjoy this West Virginia tradition as well-known and up-and-coming bands perform their hits live on stage for an international radio audience. Featuring James McMurty, Aoife O’Donovan, Natalie Hemby, Sammy Rae & the Friends and Heather Maloney. www.mountainstage.org
Thursday, June 30
● The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta will run today and Friday in Downtown Charleston. The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta returns after more than a decade. The popular five-day event will include a mix of food, fireworks and fun. Events include a Craft Beer Festival, car and motorcycle shows, sternwheel races and performances by Martina McBride and Everclear. www.charlestonwv.gov
Friday, July 1
● Beckley’s Friday in the Park, open weekly from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. through August, weather permitting, at Word Park on Neville Street, featuress Alan Kinsler (positive country).
Saturday, July 2
● The City of Hinton and Hinton’s Hometown Christmas will be hosting a festival at the Historic Freight Depot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where children can climb on, climb in and take photos around fire engines, roll backs, an ATV, a school bus, a helicopter and even a race car. There will be face painting, bubbles, tattoos, carnival games and other freebies included with the $5 admission. Photos can be taken with Smokey the Bear, Bucky from the Whistlepigs and at a selfie station.
Thursday, July 7
● The Pioneer Days Festival will take place now through Sunday in Marlinton. The Hammons Family Fiddle and Banjo Contest and World-Class Jam willbe a highlight on Saturday. Fiddle and banjo contests begin at 11 a.m. Saturday. At approximately 5 p.m., a FREE concert will kick off. More information on the Hammons Family Fiddle & Banjo Contest and World-Class Jam, and an online contest registration form and rules, can be found at tinyurl.com/HammonsFamilyFestival.