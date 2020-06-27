LEWISBURG — Greenbrier County commissioners voted Tuesday to award $361,050.93 in Arts and Recreation grants to 23 municipalities and nonprofit organizations for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Those grants are designated for projects — such as the arts, recreation and historical endeavors — that may attract tourists to the area.
Money for the grants is derived from the county’s Arts and Recreation Fund. That fund is fed by the county’s 3 percent hotel/motel tax which, by state law, can only be used for tourism-related purposes.
Commissioner Tammy Tincher noted at Tuesday’s meeting that requests for funding in this grant cycle totaled $510,406.89. Several of the proposed projects were ineligible because they did not conform to the strict guidelines attached to the funding, and a couple of events that typically do receive A&R grants — the Alderson 4th of July Celebration and the Renick Freedom Festival — were canceled this summer due to Covid-19.
Commission President Lowell Rose said virus concerns also meant commissioners were unable to assemble all of the applicants to make their cases in person for the grants this year, as they usually do. Nonetheless, all of the written applications were thoroughly reviewed, he and Tincher said.
Commissioner Mike McClung pointed out that the totals in terms of money allocated and the number of applications funded, either completely or in part, were comparable to those in previous years, even though the revenue stream feeding the fund has slowed to a trickle due to Covid-19.
The amount awarded last spring for the current fiscal year was $350,575, with 26 entities receiving funding.
As usual, the coming fiscal year’s largest A&R grants went to the county’s six public libraries — $90,000 for programs for adults and children — and to Carnegie Hall and Greenbrier Valley Theatre, each of which received $50,000 for program support.
Other recipients and awards were:
• Alderson Community Center for Arts and Humanities - $259.98 for the purchase of tables
• Alderson Main Street - $1,650 for events
• Alderson Park Commission - $12,101 for benches, trash cans, ADA picnic tables and playground equipment
• Central Greenbrier Little League - $4,650 for sand for two fields and field dry
• City of Ronceverte - $20,350 for Island Park playground equipment
• Friends of the White Sulphur Springs Fish Hatchery - $2,000 for sound system, tent, table and chairs rental
• Greenbrier County 4-H Energy Express - $2,500 for supplies for virtual classes
• Greenbrier County 4-H Leaders Association Camp - $5,000 for virtual camp classes
• Greenbrier County 4-H Shot Gun Club - $13,641.18 for equipment
• Greenbrier County Youth Camp - $9,195.78 for outdoor laser tag
• Greenbrier Girls Softball League - $16,544 for field dressing, Turface and line marking for the 2021 season
• Greenbrier Historical Society - $11,121 for supplies for various exhibits
• High Rocks Educational Corporation - $960 for after-school supplies
• L.Z. Rainelle West Virginia Veterans Reunion - $7,000 for the reunion
• Marvel Center - $12,969.99 for playground equipment
• Town of Rainelle Parks & Recreation - $31,072 for swimming pool and golf course
• Ronceverte Main Street - $2,000 for benches and tables
• Ronceverte River Festival - $12,000 for June 2020 event
• Town of Quinwood Library - $1,250 for after-school programs
• Williamsburg Community Action - $4,786 for playground equipment.
