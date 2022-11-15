Santa Claus is coming to town – Alderson, specifically – to ride in the 35th annual Christmas Parade, scheduled for Friday, Dec. 2, beginning at 6 p.m.
The parade line-up will start at 5 p.m. on Virginia Street.
The parade will proceed down Riverview Avenue and across the Alderson Memorial Bridge and disband in front of the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department.
Santa will greet children and hear their wishes inside the AVFD. Treats will be provided by the Alderson Women’s Club.
Both the award-winning Greenbrier East Marching Band and the Eastern Greenbrier Middle School Marching Band have committed to attend.
“This is a different route than it used to be,” said Mayor Travis Copenhaver in a press release. "Since we no longer have the Community Center available to host the visits with Santa, we are going back to the route from many years ago when the parade ended on the Monroe County side of town and Santa will greet the children inside the AVFD.”
Santa Claus will ride on the AVFD fire truck at the end of the parade.
Coordinated by Lois McVey, the Queen of Lights, from the fifth-grade class of Alderson Elementary School, will light up the Alderson Memorial Bridge and other lighted displays as she moves along the parade route.
People and organizations who want to demonstrate their holiday spirit should line up on Virginia Street before 6 p.m. No pre-registration is required.
The section of Riverview Avenue from Virginia Street to the Auto Repair Shop in the Old Ashland Station has been designated a quiet zone. Parade units are asked to refrain from loud noises in this section so that people with auditory sensitivities can also enjoy the parade.
The Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, at 104 N. Monroe St. across from the Exxon Station, will have their Christmas Bazaar in the church basement, open from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. A dinner of chili or potato soup and sandwiches will be served for a small fee.
Many Alderson shops will be open and dinner will be available at the Big Wheel Restaurant and Riverview Café.
Following the parade, the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department will host the “Drive Under the Lights” across the Alderson Memorial Bridge.
Alderson Main Street President Doris Kasley said, “We are so excited to be able to have the traditional Christmas activities again! Please watch social media and the newspapers for information on more to come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.