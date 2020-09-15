Chili Night in Beckley cancelled

Beckley’s 2020 Chili Night is cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns and the demolition activity happening on Main Street.
Tuesday would have normally been the deadline for vendors to register for the event, which was scheduled for October 3.
Beckley Events’ committee inquired with Health Department officials and discussed if there could be a safe way to have the event. It was decided that instead of having it, memories from the past 29 years of Chili Night will be shared on Beckley Event’s Facebook page during the event week.
The 30th Annual Chili Night will be postponed until October 2, 2021.
Chili Night normally attracts 5,000 to 10,000 people along the streets of downtown Beckley to enjoy chili and entertainment, with more than 40 chili vendors and 25 other vendors participating. So, the event is too large of a gathering to be able to do it safely this fall.
Thanks to everyone who has participated or attended in the past.
The committee encourages everyone to order chili at a local restaurant during the first week of October in honor of the event.