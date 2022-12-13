An image of “Rising Cardinals,” the sculpture designed and built by sculptor Jamie Lester and engineer Jeff Edwards, is being used in the 21st edition of the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce’s tree ornament.
The chamber’s goal is to create a unique series of tree ornaments that depict a new theme each year, according to a press release.
The limited edition ornaments can be collected each year. They cost $15 and are available now at The Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce Office, 245 N. Kanawha St., Beckley.
For more information call 304-252-7328 or 1-877-987-3847, or email chamber@brccc.com.
