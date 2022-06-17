The River Drivers, a Celtic-tinged folk-rock collective from Philadelphia, will play the Ivy Terrace concert series in Lewisburg on Thursday, June 23, at 6:30 p.m.
The River Drivers is a four-piece band whose unique passion-infused style of music draws from Celtic, Americana and Appalachian influences and features powerful and distinctive vocals.
Influenced by the likes of Billy Bragg, Christy Moore, Ewan MacColl, Phil Ochs, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, the Paul McKenna Band and Altan, among many others, their repertoire strikes a fine balance of original songs and more obscure folk songs, resurrected from deep folk vaults.
Sponsored by City National Bank, the concerts take place outside on Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace as attendees watch from the lawn in front of New River Community and Technical College. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic to enjoy live music. All Ivy Terrace concerts are free and open to the public.
Anchored by Kevin McCloskey (vocals, guitar, mandolin, banjo, bass) and Mindy Murray (vocals, guitar, banjo, bass) with accompaniment by Marian Moran (tin whistle, low whistle, concertina, melodica) and Meagan Ratini (fiddle, Irish flute, tin whistle), their high-energy music explores pervasive themes of hard-working people and social justice.
River Drivers’ distinct flavor of music is a sum of its parts.
McCloskey’s passion for songs portraying the plight of working men and women was kindled by a childhood of performing Irish standards with his father, Irish tenor Tommy McCloskey. The intensity he brings to his music was shaped by years with the hardcore punk band Wrong Answer.
Murray’s works are infused with the music of the mountains and the miners, having witnessed firsthand the struggles of day-to-day life in Appalachia during medical school. Years later, she and daughter Meagan Ratini formed the duo Port Murray. Ratini herself fell into Irish music over many years of mastering instrument after instrument. She became further immersed while helping to run the New Jersey Folk Festival.
Moran’s roots lie in Ardara, County Donegal, an epicenter of Irish traditional music. Whenever she can break away, she steals back to the rugged coastline village to recharge at its nightly sessions and music festivals, eventually bringing River Drivers over to perform at its famous Cup of Tae festival.