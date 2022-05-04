I feel obligated to start this week with the fact that today’s column lands on Cinco De Mayo, and there are several great events you need to know about. Starting in Beckley, the Mad Hatter Club is having a two-day celebration starting today, Thursday, at 11 a.m. They are offering free taco dip to patrons all day long and then live music by Randy Gilkey from 8 p.m. to midnight. The party continues Friday with swag giveaways, drink specials and more live music from JC Square at 8 p.m. This party takes place at 410 2nd St., and they are also opening the pool tables for free while you are there.
Foster’s Main Street Tavern may be an Irish Pub the rest of the year, but not today. There will be mojo pork tacos, a chili cheese nacho supreme meal, and some great Cinco De Mayo drink specials. If that isn’t enough, yours truly will be there spinning tunes and hosting team trivia that starts at 7 p.m. Come out and enjoy a great time, see me, and I will be awarding gift cards to the top three trivia teams.
λλλ
A few eateries in Beaver have made sure you have some great Cinco de Mayo options today. El Mariachi is having a bash with an outside stage and four different live acts. WTNJ will be live on the scene with DJs’ Big K and Mr. Firefly. Matt Mullins takes the stage at 5:30 p.m., Jonah Carden at 6:30 p.m., Leo’s Pub & More Duo at 7:30 p.m. and Pink Casino at 9 p.m. They are even having an outside food truck, T-shirt giveaways, and you get to take home your custom glass if you order a margarita.
Just around the corner, Georges’ Taps & Italian Grill will be trading their calzones in for tacos. Georges’ will have several styles of tacos all day, three for $10, and you can wash them down with a house-made margarita. Don’t worry, the regular menu will also be available, and you will still have a great selection of craft beers to choose from if margaritas aren’t your thing.
λλλ
In my last few columns, I have kept you up on several sought-after local ramp dinners. They have been held at churches, lodges and even coffee shops, but if those weren’t your speed, I have you covered this week. This Saturday, May 7, The Lost Paddle in Oak Hill is hosting their very own third annual Ramp it Up Dinner from 2 - 8 p.m. You can enjoy traditional ramp dishes and some contemporary ramp explorations while listening to live music by The Hillbilly Gypsies and The Long Point String Band. The menu will include wood-fired ramp and potato pizza, ramp o’roni rolls, ramp quiche, ramp meatloaf and more. With the music and scenery at The Lost Paddle, you don’t even need to be a ramp fan to enjoy this one.
λλλ
Ramps aren’t the only thing green we are going to cover this week. The Beckley Art Center has a reception scheduled on Friday, May 6, where they have asked their members to submit artwork surrounding the color green. This exhibition has been properly titled Always Greener. The show starts at 6 p.m. and will be on display through June 11.
This is the second members exhibition of 2022, it’s free to attend and refreshments will be provided. I will be checking this one out for sure, and look forward to seeing the different interpretations of the color green.
λλλ
There is live music everywhere you look this week, but I want to start with Clinton Scott and Chris Huddle, known as the Untrained Professionals. Not only do these two put on an amazing show every time, but their schedule is insane. Just look at the chances you have to catch them this week. Thursday, May 5, they will be at the Southside Junction in Fayetteville from 8 – 10 p.m. Friday, May 6, you can catch them at the VFW in Sophia from 8 – 11 p.m. Saturday, May 7, they will be rocking the Sophisticated Hound in Princeton from 7 – 10 p.m., then back to Fayette County on Monday, May 9, where they are playing wing night at Chetty’s Pub in Lansing from 7 – 9 p.m.
λλλ
Thoz Guyz will be playing live at Calacino’s on Friday, May 6. They describe themselves as “the ones your momma warned you about” and will be kicking out some classic ’80s rock along with a bit of country.
Saturday night, the Los Hombres return to the same stage. Both shows start at 8 p.m., so get a table early, order some delicious food, and enjoy the evening of your choice….or both.
λλλ
Johnny Spolarich will be at the Rusted Musket in Mullens on Friday, May 6. Johnny plays the acoustic guitar, and his original songs have been compared to Aaron Lewis and Ed Sheeran. He is very diverse with his covers, so you may hear him do his own take on a rock hit, followed by a folk song, and maybe even a hip hop tune. Located at 411 Guyandotte Ave., this is a relatively new great spot for live music, food and drinks.
The owner of the Rusted Musket, Merrick Rice, invited me down the other day for a meal, and I accepted. Several items on the menu looked inviting, but I decided on the Palmer, one of their grilled paninis. The Palmer is pastrami, provolone cheese, Swiss cheese, spicy mustard, and pepperoncini peppers. All this is tucked between two slices of grilled sourdough bread and served with hand-cut fries. Everything at the Rusted Musket is fresh and never frozen, and that certainly shows in a meal like this. Get down to 411 Guyandotte Ave. in Mullens and give this place a try.
λλλ
Here’s one for the adults wanting to be kids and the kids wanting to be adults. Burning Rock Offroad Park is bringing the Renegades Monster Truck Tour right here to Sophia on Saturday, May 7, at 11 a.m. This tour features over two hours of pure adrenaline-fueled excitement for fans of all ages. You will see several 10-foot-tall, 12,000-pound trucks at this event, including Toxic, The Virginia Giant, Monster Patrol, and Bear Foot. You will have the chance to see them all up close and then play in the famous Renegade Wreck Pit.
Tickets start at $10 with several upgrades, up to and including a real monster truck experience where you can take the thrill ride of a lifetime.
λλλ
If there is an event you would like to see covered here, send me an email and we can make it happen. If you would like me to cover a meal at your place, feature one of your custom drinks, or check out your event venue, send me an invite and you might see it right here. Send any and all correspondence to events@register-herald.com.