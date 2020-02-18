Carnegie to present "Understanding Celtic Music"

Carnegie Hall presents “Understanding Celtic Music,” a special performance with experienced harpist Leah Trent, on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7:30 p.m. The event is in conjunction with the March 1 performance of Irish musical group Danú at Carnegie Hall.
Trent earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music from the University of Colorado in Boulder. She has performed with chamber groups and orchestras in Colorado, Florida, Ohio, Oklahoma, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. She plays harp for special occasions throughout the Greenbrier Valley, including weddings and dinners at The Greenbrier resort. She also enjoys teaching harp in private lessons and in workshop settings.
Trent has recorded three CDs: "That Night in Bethlehem" (Christmas music played on Celtic harp and concertina), "For Mrs. Cole" (solo Celtic harp music), and "A Christmas Harp Recital" (pedal harp and Celtic harp).
Trent is a professional church musician, currently serving as the organist, pianist, harpist and choir director at Ronceverte Presbyterian Church. In addition, she performs on bowed psaltery, harpsichord, recorder, gemshorn, and hurdy gurdy.
Since 2008 Trent has been the education director at Carnegie Hall, where she administers the class and workshop program, directs the Kids' College summer arts camp, and coordinates a variety of programs with the schools in Greenbrier, Monroe, Nicholas, Pocahontas and Summers counties.
Tickets to this special event are $5. For more information, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or visit the Carnegie Hall box office at 611 Church St., Lewisburg.