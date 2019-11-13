Carnegie Hall to present Second City performance

Carnegie Hall’s 2019020 Mainstage Performance Season continues Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. The Second City takes over Lewisburg for an afternoon and night of comedy. The troupe will also lead an Improv 101 workshop from 4 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 22.
Rooted in the groundbreaking improvisational games of Viola Spolin, The Second City opened its doors on a snowy Chicago night in December of 1959 and a comedy revolution began. The small cabaret theater has grown to become the most influential and prolific comedy empire in the world, developing an entirely-unique way of creating art and fostering generation after generation of superstars.
The Second City was experimental and unconventional in its approach to both theater and comedy. Almost immediately, alumni of The Second City, including Alan Arkin, Joan Rivers, Fred Willard, Gilda Radner, Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi, launched the theater into the international spotlight.
In 1976, Second City launched “SCTV,” which has been hailed as one of the greatest sketch comedy series of all time. The two-time Emmy winner featured an all-star cast made up of Martin Short, Andrea Martin, Catherine O’Hara, John Candy, Eugene Levy, Dave Thomas, Joe Flaherty, and Rick Moranis.
Today, The Second City is home to a world-class entertainment company, continuing to produce premier talent in all three of its locations--Chicago, Toronto, and Hollywood — and entertaining more than one million audience members a year. From Steve Carell to Keegan-Michael Key, Stephen Colbert to Tina Fey, Chris Farley to Mike Myers, Second City’s imprint is all over film, television, and beyond.
The touring company for the Nov. 22 show at Carnegie Hall is Meghan Babbe, Kiley Fitzgerald, Evan Mills, George C. Owens, Jackie Southee, Jordan Stafford, Sara Stock (stage manager), and Jeff Strickland (Music Director). All actors and stage managers are members of Actors’ Equity Association, the union of professional Actors and Stage Managers.
The production crew will be Jen Ellison (Director), Joe Ruffner (Producer), Joshua Kaiser (Company Manager), Claudia Wallace (Casting Director), Jen Hoyt (VP Production), and Andrew Alexander (CEO and Executive Producer).
In addition to the performance, Second City members will also conduct an improv workshop – Improv 101. The class will take place during the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. The Second City’s Improv 101 is for beginners and focuses on teaching the building blocks of improvisation to adults with little to no experience. Participants will learn and play with touring company members. Enrollment is $15 (no discounts). For Improv 101 registration visit www.carnegiehallwv /specialevents.org.
Tickets to the evening performance start at $25, and discounts are available for Carnegie Hall members, students, senior citizens, and military. To purchase tickets call Carnegie Hall Box Office at 304.645.7917, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org, or stop by at 611 Church Street in Lewisburg. Carnegie Hall Box Office is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.