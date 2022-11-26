lewisburg, w.va. – Carnegie Hall’s Classes & Workshops series continues through December, giving artists with different experience levels the chance to advance their craft and make homemade gifts for the holidays.
Upcoming offerings include clay classes with Amy Durrman and Kelsie Tyson and leather classes with Luke Davis.
Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 29, and continuing Dec. 6, 13, and 20, is Amie Durrman’s Afterschool Clay Class – Holiday Food. Students create their favorite holiday foods out of clay while learning the three traditional hand building techniques and the application of underglazes. Students must be between 6-13 years old.
Durrman also will lead a three-week Clay for Kids course on Saturdays, Dec. 3, 10, and 17, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Ceramic Wall Art will teach students to explore various hand building techniques while creating functional and abstract forms. Demonstrations will include slab construction, coil building, and pinching. Students will also learn about surface decoration including applied textures and how to apply underglazes. Students must be between 6-13 years old, as well.
For students interested in learning leather craft, Luke Davis teaches how to make belts and instrument straps. The class will be Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3 to 5 p.m. In this class, participants will learn to cut, edge, punch, and stamp leather to create their choice of a handmade belt or instrument strap. Students may choose from a variety of hardware and design two options for their instrument strap. This project would make a one-of-a-kind gift. No experience is necessary, all materials will be provided, and students must be 14 or older.
On Saturday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Davis will also teach how to make holiday ornaments in leather. In this beginner level class, participants will learn to cut, stamp, color and/or dye leather to make holiday keepsake ornaments. They will choose their own design and pattern to make custom decorations for wreaths, trees and gifts that match their holiday décor. All materials are provided, and no experience is needed.
Teaching Artist Kelsie Tyson will teach two single-day wheel experiences on Saturday, Dec. 3 and 17, from noon to 2 p.m.
Students will spend two hours learning the basics of throwing on the potter’s wheel. Students will make two to three pieces, picking their best for firing. Students will also have the choice of one glaze option. Price of the workshop includes clay, glaze, and firing. Students must be at least 6 years old.
Tyson will also teach how to make ceramic earrings on Saturday, Dec. 3 and 17, from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Students will learn basic hand building and glazing techniques to make custom earrings and pendants from clay.
Projects will be fired by Carnegie Hall and available for pick-up later. All materials will be provided, and students must be 12 or older.
To register or for more information, visit carnegiehallwv.org/classes-and-workshops or pick up a Classes & Workshops brochure at 611 Church St., Lewisburg.
