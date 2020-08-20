Carnegie Hall, Inc. in Lewisburg is seeking applications from teaching artists interested in providing in-person, small-group and/or online arts workshops starting in fall 2020.
The Hall is particularly interested in teaching artists able to teach in the STEAM Carnegie Classrooms program. In this program teaching artists integrate science, technology, engineering, and math into arts-focused workshops.
Teaching artists should be able to demonstrate excellence in their art/craft through formal education/training and/or a history of recognition/awards, exhibits or other professional accomplishments. Prior teaching experience is preferred.
Artists interested in teaching in the program should forward a current resume and a proposal indicating the workshop(s) they are interested in teaching along with discussion of how the workshop meets West Virginia Department of Education content standards and objectives.
Materials should be emailed to sara@carnegiehallwv.org.