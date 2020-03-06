Carnegie Hall's annual Creative Youth Art Exhibit is now open

Carnegie Hall’s 27th annual Creative Youth Art Exhibit is now open in the Old Stone Room Gallery.
An awards ceremony was held Thursday in the Hamilton Auditorium to celebrate the accomplishments of Greenbrier Valley’s young artists. A reception with light refreshments was provided by The Greenbrier following the ceremony.
Creative Youth is a juried art show each spring that features the talent and imagination of Greenbrier County students in grades 4-12. Children from public, private, and home schools submit their work for this juried art exhibit.
This year’s participating schools and teachers were: Alderson Elementary-April Vincent; Crichton Elementary - David Poticher; Eastern Greenbrier Middle - Mark Cline and Mary Stankunas; Frankford Elementary – Stephanie Holley; Greenbrier Academy for Girls - Anne Hunter; Greenbrier East High - Anne Bordas and Stephanie Tilley; Greenbrier West High – Marla Bell; Lewisburg Elementary - Jody Wilber; Rainelle Elementary - David Poticher; Ronceverte Elementary - April Vincent; Rupert Elementary - Melissa Clovis; Smoot Elementary - Melissa Clovis; Western Greenbrier Middle - Emily Sullivan; and White Sulphur Springs Elementary – Stephanie Holley.
For more information call Carnegie Hall Box Office at 304-645-7917, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org, or stop by at 611 Church St., Lewisburg.