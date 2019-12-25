Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg has a variety of events on tap for the coming year.
A run-down of some activities includes:
FRIDAY, FEB. 7
A TASTE OF TEXAS – A preshow fundraiser before the Dale Watson And His Lonestars performance. Details to come. Proceeds from the event will help support the programming and projects of Carnegie Hall. For tickets or more information visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by 611 Church Street, Lewisburg.
FRIDAY, FEB. 17
DALE WATSON AND HIS LONESTARS – Mainstage Performance on Friday, Feb. 7, at 7:30 p.m. Dale Watson, keeper of the true country music flame, is an Austin-based honky-tonker that carries on in the tradition of Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson with his “Ameripolitan” brand of American roots music. Tickets start at $25. To make reservations or for more information visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by 611 Church Street, Lewisburg.
SATURDAY, FEB. 15
BARBARA NISSMAN – Special Performance on Saturday, February 15, at 7:30 p.m. Hailed as the “one of the last pianists in the grand Romantic tradition of Liszt, Rachmaninoff, and Rubinstein,” Barbara Nissman continues the grand bravura tradition of romantic pianism. Tickets are $15. To make reservations or for more information visit carnegiehallwv.org, 304-645-7917, or stop by 611 Church Street, Lewisburg.
Rotating Galleries:
November/December Exhibits run through Dec. 27. Free Admission
Old Stone Room GALLERY – “Echoes” by Patrick Ruane
Board Room gallery – “For All That You Know” by Mark E. Trent
Lobby Gallery – “Chance Encounters” by Barbara Stanley
Permanent Exhibits:
West Virginia Music Hall of Fame Exhibit – “The Art of Music in West Virginia” Carnegie Hall is the permanent home of the WVMHOF Exhibit. The exhibit features a rotating selection of memorabilia, artwork, photographs, show posters, stage clothes, instruments, and recordings from artists who have made their mark on the musical landscape of West Virginia. Past inductees into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame include Kathy Mattea, Bill Withers, and Hazel Dickens, and Tim O’Brien. Located on first floor adjacent to the auditorium. Free admission. For more information visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304.645.7917, or stop by 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, West Virginia.
Arts from the Ashes: The History of carnegie hall – The exhibit features memorabilia, photographs, artifacts and more of Carnegie Hall since its construction in 1901. Located on the second floor. Free admission. For more information visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304.645.7917, or stop by 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, West Virginia.